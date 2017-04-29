Home»Today's Stories

People responsible for Grace ‘must be named’, says TD

Saturday, April 29, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

A TD who played a key role in uncovering the Grace foster home abuse scandal has said the people responsible must be named because “the day you blame a system and walk away from it is over in Ireland”.

Fianna Fáil TD and former Dáil public accounts committee chair John McGuinness made the comment after the president of the High Court Peter Kelly agreed a €6.3m settlement from the HSE to Grace over the case.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr McGuinness said the settlement is welcome and a long overdue move to help Grace with the rest of her life.

However, he heavily criticised the failures in the HSE, saying money “does not compensate in any way for the loss of a life that was destroyed at the hands of the HSE” and that those responsible must still be named.

“I hope this inquiry [the separate State commission of investigation launched by the Government earlier this year] gets to the very bottom of both this foster home and who went through it. We want to know who those people were, the day you blame a system and walk away from it is over in Ireland,” he said.

Mr McGuinness echoed the views of Justice Kelly and the whistleblower who first reported her case, saying while the €6.3m settlement is welcome and “a considerable amount of money” it “does not compensate in any way” for what happened.

He said HSE and Tusla officials must “now ensure the type of abuse, physical and sexual abuse, that Grace endured for all those years does not happen again” and said the “cover-up” of the case can never be repeated.

Meanwhile, it has emerged the State commission of investigation into the Grace case and the treatment of 46 other extremely vulnerable people at the same Waterford foster home has only now begun its work despite being launched in February.

