People close to killer ‘may have heard him bragging’

Gardaí are appealing to people who heard a suspected killer talking, or even “bragging”, about murdering a father to come forward.

Thomas Farnan, aged 37, was shot dead at his home in Kilcronan Court, Clondalkin, west Dublin, just before midnight on April 25, 2016.

Gardaí believe the murder stemmed from some relatively minor issue, possibly linked to a verbal altercation the victim had with his killer days beforehand.

While detectives say they have made significant progress in their investigation they believe there are people who have “crucial information” that could unlock the case and bring some comfort to the victim’s family.

“It’s one year since Thomas Farnan was murdered by a lone gunman to whom he had answered to door to,” said Detective Inspector Colm O’Malley, in an appeal run with Crimestoppers.

He said they were particularly looking for information in relation to the killer.

“I believe this gunman would have spoken to individuals in relation to the intended murder of Thomas or subsequently since the murder — he spoke or bragged about it,” he said.

“I would appeal to them to come forward.”

DI O’Malley, who is leading the investigation from Clondalkin Garda Station, said he believed several people had information. He said they were either family members or close associates of the killer.

“With the passage of time, they may now wish to provide information,” he said.

“Relationships, friendships and loyalties may have changed and people may be in a better position to help us now.” He asked these individuals how they would want other people to act if someone in their family was a victim of a serious crime.

DI O’Malley also asked them to think of Thomas’s family, his wife Elaine, their teenage son, his six siblings and mother and father.

He said the murder had “taken a serious toll on them”.

He said that while there was speculation the murder may have been related to the theft of a bike owned by Mr Farnan, he said this was “100%” untrue.

He said gardaí were still trying to establish what the motive was, but are investigating if it was linked to an apparent altercation between the victim and his killer in a public area in Clondalkin in the days before the murder.

DI O’Malley said they had made “significant progress” in their investigation.

They have arrested four people in relation to possibly withholding information, and have gathered considerable forensic evidence.

“This appeal is to those people who, we believe, have critical information which could unlock the investigation,” he said.

He said the victim was known in his local area and seemed to be a good neighbour. He said on the day of the murder he had mowed a neighbour’s lawn.

Contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.