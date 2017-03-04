Pensioner found guilty of indecent assault on boy

A pensioner who had sex with a vacuum cleaner has been found guilty of six charges of indecently assaulting a young boy at his home in Donegal.

At Letterkenny Circuit Court, the man, who is in his 70s, had denied sexually assaulting the boy, then aged 14, between 1989 and 1990 during a three-day trial.

The jury took 57 minutes to reach a unanimous guilty verdict on all six charges.

After the man was found guilty, the court heard how he had one previous conviction for a similar offence.

Judge Cormac Quinn remanded the man on continuing bail to April 25 but warned: “I will say it is a very serious matter notwithstanding it’s an old case but it is a very serious matter.”

The victim, who is now in his 40s, said both he and his attacker were interested in flying and that’s how he ended up in the man’s house looking at flying magazines.

He claimed the man then locked the door and indecently assaulted him.

Once back at the man’s home, he initially showed the teenage boy some flying magazines but then began to show him pornographic magazines.

The victim then gave evidence that his alleged attacker locked the door and took him to his bedroom.

It was here that the man claimed he saw his attacker carry out a sexual act with a vacuum cleaner.

The man said “He dropped trousers and at the end of the bed there was a hoover. The nozzle was taken off it and he said look at this.

“He stuck his penis in and he began turning on and off the hoover. He said, ‘This is like a woman’s vagina’. I couldn’t understand it or get my head around it.

“He then pulled down my tracksuit bottoms and touched my penis and he continued masturbating himself. I couldn’t get an erection.

“He was moaning and his face was getting purple. When he ejaculated he came over to me and said that is how you know you’re a real man. He said it would come to me and that I would get an erection.”

The victim also claimed that on another occasion his attacker used a lubricant before inserting a candle into his victim’s bottom.

The man said he felt like he was being torn every time he went to the toilet and was passing blood for a week afterwards.

He said he later became dependant on alcohol and would often drink a bottle and a half of whiskey “raw’ each day.

“All I want is closure and that is why I am here today. All I wanted to do with my life was to move on,” he said.

When the verdict was passed, the attacker closed his eyes but showed no emotion. He will be sentenced at the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court in April.