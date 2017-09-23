Home»Today's Stories

Pension firms back automatic scheme for all workers

Saturday, September 23, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

Pension firms have welcomed government moves to introduce a new auto-enrolment scheme for all workers.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty

It comes after Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty said there will be no discrimination in the new pension scheme proposed by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

While the full details of the scheme will not be announced until later in the year as part of a wider national pensions plan, it is understood contributions will be split in three, with the employer likely to contribute one third, workers paying one third, and the State putting in the balance.

While employees would automatically be signed up to the scheme they would have the opportunity to opt out if they wish.

Questioned about the plans, Ms Doherty said: “What I would like is for it to be all pay brackets, you can’t discriminate somebody that’s earning 20 grand to somebody that’s earning 40 grand. But it’s always going to be based on the percentage, so whatever percentage you put in, the employer will put in a percentage and the State will put in a percentage, and we have to work out the details as to what that percentage will be.”

Ms Doherty is drafting a memo for Cabinet to seek approval to begin public consultation around a new pension scheme.

“Of all of the people working in Ireland at the moment only a third of them pay voluntarily into pension savings for themselves. We want to address that to ensure that everybody has some sort of savings over and above the minimum State pension when they reach 66.”

The Irish Association of Pension Funds (IAPF) yesterday welcomed the proposals, saying his group had been calling for such a measure for some time.

IAPF chairman, Peter Fahy, said: “The concept of a universal retirement savings system is something that we have been pushing for as coverage is going down.”

However, he said for workers to have a comfortable pension level on retirement, the combined contribution would have to be around 15% of their salary: “There is obviously a balance to be struck, but our research would show that contribution rates have to be reasonably high to secure income in retirement. There is no suggestion that anywhere near those rates would be implemented in an auto-enrolment scheme.”

Earlier this week Mr Varadkar said all workers would be under the auto- enrolment scheme in just over three years. Speaking at an Ibec event, Mr Varadkar said two thirds of private sector workers have no pension and this ticking timebomb must be defused.

“This issue has been long-fingered for too long, and now that the economy is recovering strongly we must act decisively, and we will publish a five-year roadmap for pension reform before the end of the year.

“This will include the introduction of an auto- enrolment pension scheme for private sector workers, two-thirds of whom currently have no occupational pension to supplement their state pension. I anticipate the first payments being made into those new individually held funds by 2021.”

The Taoiseach’s proposals have been backed by the Citizens’ Assembly which recently recommended that the Government introduce a mandatory pension scheme to supplement the state pension.

This recommendation was supported by 87% of the members of the Citizens’ Assembly who have also been tasked with discussing and making recommendations around the Eighth Amendment; fixed-term parliaments; and climate change.

Key points

What is proposed?

The Government wants all private sector workers to be signed up to an auto-enrolment pension scheme, instead of the current voluntary pension system.

Why the change?

With only one in three private sector workers signed up to some kind of pension scheme combined with an ageing population, the State is facing a pensions’ ticking timebomb. CSO figures show, at the end of 2015, 47% of all workers aged between 20 and 69 years had a pension. This is a marked drop from the 54% at the beginning of 2008, a trend that is likely to continue without intervention.

How will it work?

All workers would be automatically signed up to the new pension scheme, but would have the opportunity to opt out. However, the Government believes that once workers are enrolled in a scheme they are likely to stay in it.

While the full details of the universal scheme will not be announced until the end of the year, it is understood contributions would be split in three. The exact ratio has yet to be decided upon but it is likely that employers could contribute one-third, workers would put in another third and the State putting in the balance.

Contributions would be based on a percentage of a person’s wage but, again, the exact percentage will also have to be agreed upon.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS pension, scheme, automatic, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

No discrimination in Government proposal to auto-enrol all workers in pension plan, says Doherty

Mandatory retirement age may be abolished

Angry pensioners stage Dail protest over pension cuts

More in this Section

Cabinet warned demands for extra funds will be viewed 'extremely negatively'

HSE and gardaí ordered to release key reports

Former Cork tax office to be knocked after two fires

Farming survey: One third of farmers don’t think farming hits climate


Breaking Stories

Full investigation into gas supply incident to be held as some houses in Galway back on stream

Charleton Tribunal hears how complaint against Garda whistleblower was withdrawn by his partner

Officers find €90k of cannabis hidden in parcel of fish in Portlaoise

Latest: No UK clarity on Brexit responsibilities for Ireland, says Michel Barnier

Lifestyle

Getting clean and lean: James Duigan on the simplicity of changing your food habits

Ask Audrey: You’re 9 on the Crazy Scale, where 1 is sane and 10 is flying with Ryanair

Get out and enjoy: What's on offer for Culture Night?

Upper crusts: Eight sourdough breads tested

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 