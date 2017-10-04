Home»Today's Stories

Patron ejected from club punched security man in face

Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Liam Heylin

A patron at Rearden’s nightclub who was put out and tried to get back in again ended up punching one of the security men in the face.

Stephen Power, aged 26, of Gurteen, Inniscarra, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Tony Mullins at the premises on September 10, 2016.

Inspector John Deasy said that when gardaí arrived they found Power being restrained by security staff.

As gardaí were informed the man had assaulted a security man, Power became more aggressive and had to be restrained further.

The inspector said Power hit his head on the ground and was bleeding and needed medical attention. However, when he was being taken back from the ambulance crew into Garda custody, he became aggressive again and had to be pepper-sprayed.

During a routine search in custody, €30 worth of amphetamine powder was found in his pocket. Power admitted having that for his own use.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused brought €500 to Cork District Court for the injured party.

“He would like to apologise... I have seen the video evidence and no doubt he was extremely intoxicated. He is very ashamed of what happened. It is six years since he was in trouble.”

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin put the case back until November 28 for a probation report.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

courts

More in this Section

Hotel staff told to clean faster in bid to recoup wages cost

Sky and Virgin Media will drop RTÉ if required to pay

€170m spent on Government public relations

Poorly paid soldiers ‘quitting over cost of commute’


Breaking Stories

Tusla refutes allegation it did not investigate eight childhood sexual abuse notifications

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Make sure you know your rights as an airline passenger

How do we sell careers in STEM to young girls?

Finding a solution to Ireland's breastfeeding problem

Joining a choir the pitch perfect way to improve wellbeing

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 30, 2017

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 32
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »