Patient caused havoc after drinking vodka

A patient at a hospital psychiatric unit slipped out and bought a bottle of vodka at an off-licence and then returned and caused havoc for hospital staff.

Finbarr Geary, aged 36, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court yesterday to engaging in threatening behaviour and being intoxicated and a source of danger at the Mercy University Hospital.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said Geary had long-term alcohol difficulties which had led to him being admitted to St Michael’s unit at the Mercy from time to time.

On the occasion that gave rise to the charges of being drunk and a danger and engaging in threatening behaviour he had been at the unit for a week, Mr Buttimer said.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said the investigating officer, Garda Ivor O’Callaghan, responded to a call to go to the hospital because of a disturbance there.

“Mr Geary was a patient there and he took a large quantity of alcohol,” the inspector said.

He said the accused became confrontational with nurses and pushed Garda O’Callaghan. When he was being arrested he resisted violently. There was no injury to the nursing staff but there was pushing and shoving, the inspector said.

Mr Buttimer said the accused accepted that the situation was made worse by virtue of occurring in a hospital. The solicitor said the defendant was under what he described as a reasonably liberal regime in the unit at the time and was allowed out of the premises to have a cigarette.

“However, during that time outside the door he accessed vodka and came back in an intoxicated condition. Staff observed this. He consumed so much alcohol he blacked out. He ended up waking up in the Bridewell garda station not knowing what happened back in the hospital,” Mr Buttimer said.

As a result of his failure to turn up in court to face the case previously he spent two days in custody. Yesterday, Judge Olann Kelleher took this into consideration as he imposed a three-month suspended sentence. Geary’s address was care of Cork Simon community.