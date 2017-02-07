Patient at psychiatric unit threatened to stab nurse

A voluntary patient at a psychiatric unit who was coming off drugs threatened to stab a nurse who challenged him for allegedly trying to supply drugs to another patient.

Sergeant Katrine Tansley gave evidence of the incident as Kenneth Duggan, formerly of Ballinderry Park, Mayfield, Cork, was jailed for three years at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Duggan pleaded guilty to threatening to kill or cause serious injury to John Boland on November 14, 2015 at the Mercy University Hospital.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said, “I take this as an extremely serious matter. He was ostensibly looking for help but using the system to his own advantage.”

Duggan had voluntarily admitted himself for psychiatric treatment because of difficulties he was having while coming off heroin.

While present in the hospital Mr Boland saw Duggan trying to supply a drug to a patient. When he questioned Duggan about this, the accused became aggressive.

Sergeant Tansley said the defendant made a stabbing motion and told the nurse he would see him some time on the street.

He said repeatedly that he never forgets a face.

In a second case faced by Duggan, Detective Sergeant Denis Lynch said that on September 30, 2015 the accused was caught with 13 deals of heroin valued at a total of €1,000 for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

He had 115 previous convictions, including two for drug dealing and five for robbery.

Niamh Stewart, defence barrister, said Duggan was a heroin addict but was doing well in prison in dealing with his issues.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the accused was openly supplying heroin and then taking advantage of the situation in the hospital.