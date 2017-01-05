Passport numbers take off in 2016 — and application surge set to continue

There were 733,060 passports issued in 2016, a 9% increase on the previous year — and Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan has forecast the high demand is set to continue.

He attributed the increase to factors including:

More Irish people travelling in the first half of the year;

Euro 2016;

A historical spike in applications from 2006 feeding through in the 10-year renewal cycle;

Brexit.

On the latter, he said: “Following the UK referendum on EU membership in June passport applications from Northern Ireland saw an increase of 26.5% over 2015 to 67,972 while application levels from Great Britain increased by 40.6% to 64,996.”

He said 2016 was exceptionally busy for the Passport Service with a record number of passports issued.

“This represents a growth of 9% over 2016 and I expect this trend to continue in the coming years. The fact that passport renewal turnaround targets were largely met during the year despite the considerable demand pressure is, I believe, a great tribute to the professionalism and dedication of Passport Service staff.”

He said April, May, and June were the busiest months for the service — on May 4, 6,464 passport applications were submitted.

Perhaps due to the number of young adults who emigrated to Australia in recent years, the minister revealed that Canberra was the busiest embassy with regard to the arrival of Ireland’s youngest citizens, with over 490 applications for infants.

“Abu Dhabi was also a popular choice for the Irish under 3s with over 300 applicants enjoying the desert heat in 2016,” he said.

The consulate in New York had the highest demand for passports, issuing 7,205. It was followed by Canberra, San Francisco, and Sydney.

The minister also reminded people of the need to check the expiry date of passports and to apply outside the peak season.

“The department has worked hard in recent years to ensure we provide a modern, secure and quick passport service. However, it remains very important that prospective travellers check the validity of their passport before booking a trip overseas and apply for their passport in plenty of time. Delays are often caused by incomplete applications so it’s important to ensure applications are correct and complete before submission.

“It’s important to note that many countries require incoming visitors hold passports which are valid for at least six months. Citizens who plan to renew their passport in 2017 are strongly advised to do so in the off-peak period to ensure the shortest renewal time.”