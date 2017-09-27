Paschal Donohoe to meet with FF on budget

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is to hold face-to-face meetings with his Fianna Fáil counterparts, Michael McGrath and Dara Calleary, today ahead of the budget.

With just two weeks to go to budget day, Mr Donohoe will have to accommodate Fianna Fáil demands that commitments made under the confidence-and-supply agreement are honoured.

Included in these are promises to extend mortgage interest relief, increased payments for the disabled, and a commitment to continue to reduce the burden of the universal social charge.

At a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Mr Donohoe delivered an update for his colleagues and indicated he will deliver a “balanced budget”.

Technically this means it will be consistent with meeting the overall fiscal target of a balanced budget in structural terms, defined as a deficit of 0.5% of GDP.

Mr Donohoe said he is committed to “implementing moderate sustainable increases in public expenditure to facilitate targeted improvements in key public services”.

In a warning to colleagues about realistic expectations of fresh expenditure awards, Mr Donohoe said there is a requirement to provide funding to meet demographic pressures.

Spending will increase by up to €1.8bn next year with just €350m of that left for new measures once it deals with such demographic matters.

“This includes provision for additional numbers qualifying for the state pension and the hiring of additional teachers to address the incremental increase in pupil enrolments,” ministers were told.

Part of the €1.8bn spend includes resources which are required in 2018 to meet the carry-over effect of prior years’ budget decisions and capital commitments.

“In order to ensure that we have the necessary sustainable public finances to provide for improved services and infrastructure, there is a requirement that we continue to meet our fiscal targets,” Mr Donohoe told his colleagues.

“Consequently, we need to work to ensure that the 2018 estimates can be settled within the overall fiscal constraints.”

“Over the last week there has been active engagement in relation to the estimates by all departments and good progress has been made across a number of areas. With budget day now two weeks away, agreement on spending allocations within the overall fiscal parameters will soon occur.”

As revealed by the Irish Examiner, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Donohoe have issued an “omerta” warning over demands for more money in the budget.

Ministers and their advisers have been warned that any sort of “kite-flying” in terms of additional spending will be viewed “extremely negatively”.

“Demands for more money being made through the pages of the newspapers will see people put at the back of the queue,” said one senior Government source.

Mr Donohoe has made it known to ministerial colleagues and to Fianna Fáil that leaks from meetings will not be tolerated and he is insisting that discussions stay private.