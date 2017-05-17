Home»Today's Stories

Parents who use children to shoplift ‘should pay’

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Joe Leogue

An organisation representing retailers wants gardaí to charge parents with being accessories to crime if it is believed that they are using their children to shoplift.

Retail Excellence made the call at the Garda Retail Forum held at Garda headquarters in Harcourt Street last week.

“Many of our retailers have reported a rise in the number of unscrupulous parents who are using their children to rob and pilfer high-end items so they can sell these items on for profit,” said Lorraine Higgins of Retail Excellence.

“And we are not talking about situations where children mistakenly take items. We are talking about organised criminal activity which has been fully orchestrated by a parent,” she said.

“As the law stands children under the age of 12 do not have criminal responsibility and parents are utilising this loophole and their children to steal high-end items which they then sell on for profit,” Ms Higgins said.

“The failure to charge or prosecute the parent as an accessory in a crime is ensuring that the illicit business continues without any penal action being taken.

“Once there is evidence a crime has been committed and it can be proven the parent orchestrated the illicit activity beyond all reasonable doubt, then that parent should be charged as being an accessory in the theft, end of story.

“It is imperative we break this vicious criminal and anti-social cycle which can only happen through the imposition of deterrents already contained in existing legislation.”

Ms Higgins said that not only is this costing retailers in this country an inordinate amount of money on an annual basis but it is also unsustainable for the industry as a whole.

“Hopefully, this will result in a reduced number of thefts because if the current situation is allowed fester it will cost jobs in the largest private industry employer in this country,” she said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Civilian dead remembered among over 500 Cork revolution fatalities

Ministers unsure on Enda Kenny exit plan

Ireland was ‘lucky’ to escape cyber attack; HSE continues to block external emails

School opened for one pupil to welcome 115 next term


Breaking Stories

Around 600 homeless families still in emergency accommodation despite looming deadline

Man jailed for stealing 'hot pants and things like that' from back of truck

False imprisonment trial hears defence accuse garda of lying in 'dishonest and disreputable fashion'

€20k scratch card winner drives from Kerry to Dublin straight away without telling family to collect winnings

Lifestyle

Darina Allen: Busy days at Ballymaloe as Litfest gets underway

Guy Ritchie standing by new King Arthur film

Grooming goes mainstream for Irish men

Making Cents: These grants are available to help you make energy improvements in your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 