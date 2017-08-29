Parents of 820g baby organise fundraiser for neo-natal unit

Eva Desmond had to fight for life from the moment she was born, and now her parents are raising money for the neo-natal unit that helped her win that battle.

Born just shy of 25 weeks gestation on June 22, 2016, at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH), Eva was born weighing just 820g — less than a bag of sugar.

Now, she is a thriving handful that keeps her parents Danielle and Damien on their toes.

To show their appreciation for the neo-natal untit that cared for them and Eva, the couple are raising money for equipment at unit.

The fundraiser will take place at Spinfitt gym in Bandon on Saturday next.

They are appealing to people of all levels of fitness to take part in spinning classes throughout the day starting at noon — anyone interested can contact Rodney at Spinfitt Bandon on 085 7290040.

There will also be baby sensory sessions on the day and a sponsored waxing session for those brave enough.

This time last year, things were a lot more difficult for the couple.

Premature birth is defined as a birth that occurs at less than 37 weeks gestation. In Ireland, about 2,500 children are born prematurely every year. However, figures from 2015 show that births at less than 28 weeks and weighing less than 1kg are much rarer.

Danielle says shock was her initial reaction when she knew just how early Eva was arriving into the world .

“I suppose it was just shock, really. We had no understanding of what we were facing and, in a sense, we were blissfully ignorant. Our world was turned upside down and it all happened so fast,” she said.

Danielle said she was told by the consultant the first few weeks were crucial to Eva’s chances of survival: “We were told from day one, that it would be a rollercoaster ride and that the first two weeks would tell a lot and that was the way it turned out. You just hold your breath going in and you breathe the day you get out to go home”.

Danielle paid tribute to the staff and doctors at the CUMH unit, saying they not only care for the children but also help parents get through a traumatic journey.

“You have days that are very scary. We were told after one of the first brain scans on Eva that there were white spots visible. At times like that, you panic, but the nurses just break down the information and reassure you,” she said.

People can follow @BurnShaveCUMH on Twitter, Burn & Shave Fundraiser Event on Facebook or donate through the Go Fund Me page.