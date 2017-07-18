Home»Today's Stories

Parents assaulted girl over nude pics

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Liam Heylin

A 15-year-old girl who posted nude pictures of herself on Facebook was assaulted by both parents when they tried to control her.

Those were the facts outlined yesterday by Inspector John Deasy and Judge Olann Kelleher finalised the case against the parents.

They were both given five-month jail terms suspended for five months on condition that they attend any parenting course recommended by the Probation Service.

Solicitor Leo Murphy said that while the pleas of guilty were accepted by the two accused, they disputed certain aspects of the case put forward by the prosecution.

He said the parents were only motivated by a desire to protect their daughter from putting herself in a vulnerable position by the nature of the material she was posting on Facebook. Mr Murphy said that they had attended a family strengthening programme even before this occurred and had tried to deal with challenging behaviour from their daughter.

“They felt she was putting herself in harm’s way. They were concerned for her safety,” Mr Murphy said.

The injured party’s father denied kicking her or knocking her to the floor in his attempt to get her phone.

There was a footprint on the girl’s face, according to Insp Deasy, and Mr Murphy said the girl’s mother denied stamping on her daughter’s face. He said the injured party admitted that she had bit hard on her mother’s forefinger and thumb.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was a sad case where a girl had been viciously assaulted by her parents.

He said: “The fact that it is their daughter makes it more unfortunate. She has lost contact with her siblings and she missed them terribly. I have to take [the assaults] seriously.”

Mr Murphy said the family had been meeting in order to rebuild relationships and the other siblings were attending in that regard.

Insp Deasy said the incident with her father occurred when he arrived to see her standing at an upstairs window of the family home using her phone despite the fact that her parents had told her she was not to use her phone.

She told gardaí that when he tried to get the phone from her he pulled her hair. She also said he kicked her on the ground — a claim which he denied.

The teenager then left the house and, later in the evening, her mother found her and brought her home and there was another altercation. The girl claimed her mother slapped her across the face, that she threatened to bite her mother, and that her mother kicked her in order to stop her.

The teenager is no longer living with her family.

Mr Murphy, solicitor, said her parents had become concerned about substance abuse, promiscuity, and self-harm by their 15-year-old daughter, and the posting of the pictures described.

Sentencing had been put back for a report from the probation service on the parents and a victim impact statement.

The parties are not identified in this report for legal reasons.

Her father was before Cork District Court on a charge of assaulting her. Her mother was also in court facing sentencing on a charge of assault causing harm to her.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Coveney insists help-to-buy scheme ‘right thing to do’

Time again for the rise of Tralee with Denny St regeneration

Sarah makes history as first Union Hall RNLI woman

Dogs are ‘mobile sewage systems’ at beaches


Breaking Stories

Penneys recalling thousands of flip flops after discovering high levels of cancer-causing chemical

Ireland 'cannot and will not' accept return of hard border, says Simon Coveney

Solicitor struck off by High Court

Father of Ms D 'almost collapsed' when first shown false allegation of digital rape, Charleton tribunal hears

Lifestyle

It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements

After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?

‘Something had to break — and it was me’

Curtain rises on policing the Troubles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 