Paperwork blunder keeps LÉ Eithne in Cork Harbourdays after it was due to set sail for humanitarian mission

A paperwork blunder has forced an Irish Naval refugee rescue ship to remain berthed in Cork Harbour, days after it was due to set sail for the Mediterranean.

The crew of the Naval Service’s flagship LÉ Eithne have been training for the humanitarian mission since the end of last year.

But is has emerged that the Department of Defence and its Italian counterpart did not complete the necessary paperwork.

Dr Judith Wharton, a spokeswoman for the recently formed Wives and Spouses of the Defence Forces (WSDF), described the situation as “appalling”.

“There are migrants drowning again in the Med and the crew just want to get out and help. They’ve been training for months for this mission and the ship is now tied up at the quay wall because the paperwork hasn’t been finalised. It’s shocking,” she said.

The UN’s refugee agency UNHCR confirmed more than 1,000 migrants have been reported dead or missing so far this year, while more than 8,000 were plucked from dinghies over the Easter weekend. On April 11, the Government sanctioned the dispatch of the vessel to participate in the humanitarian mission.

The Department of Defence said: “This matter is in hand and the department is continuing to liaise with Italian counterparts in concluding the written agreement to facilitate deployment to the Mediterranean.”

The Naval Service had signalled several weeks ago that the LÉ Eithne was scheduled to leave its base in Haulbowline Island on May 1. The crew are on standby.

PDforra vice president Mark Keane said: “They are ready, willing and anxious to undertake this mission and put into practice their training.”