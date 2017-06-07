Pair sought to make crowd rebel over gardaí

Gardaí dealing with an extremely volatile public order situation in Cork City last Christmas time had to contend with two women calling the crowd to rebel against the gardaí.

Mary Barron, aged 35, with an address at St Kevin’s Square, Industry St, off Barrack St, pleaded guilty to wilful obstruction of gardaí, engaging in threatening behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace, and being drunk and a source of danger.

A second accused, Sophia Davern, aged 35, of the same address, also admitted the obstruction and threatening charges and a count of failing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed by gardaí.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said the incident occurred on December 17. The women shouted profanities and behaved in a hostile fashion. They were trying to encourage the crowd to rebel against gardaí, he said.

The women arrived in the middle of a disturbance and believed excessive force was used by gardaí, said their solicitor, Michael Quinlan.

“They thought at the time they were doing their civic duty,” said Mr Quinlan. “But since then, they have seen the CCTV of what was happening before they arrived. Now they accept they were wrong to behave as they did. They have instructed me to apologise.”

Judge Aingeal Ní Chondúin asked how they would feel about paying €1,000 to Cuanlee Refuge for Abused Women and Children.

Mr Quinlan said they would agree if it meant avoiding convictions. Each woman was directed to pay €500 within a month, and the charges would be struck out.

“If I meet them again I will remember them, they don’t want to meet me again or it will be double,” the judge warned the pair.