Pair plead guilty over car chase across Cork city

A 29-year-old charged with having a sawn-off shotgun following an alleged shooting incident and high-speed chase through Cork signed a plea of guilty to all charges against him yesterday.

His co-accused, who faces different charges, also signed a guilty plea.

The two were remanded in custody by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on May 8.

Cian Walsh, of 17 Mercier Park, Turner’s Cross, Cork, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm at St Joseph’s Cemetery, Tory Top Rd, Cork, on September 25, and threatening to kill a woman at Noonan’s Rd, Cork, on the same date.

Stephen Coveney, aged 25, of 17 Ascension Heights, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded to endangerment where it was alleged his driving caused a risk of death or serious injury to patrons attending a hurling match. Coveney pleaded guilty to two charges of endangerment, two of dangerous driving and there is one each for driving with no licence or insurance.

The first endangerment charge involved the defendant driving a Mitsubishi Lancer at Boreenmanna Rd, Cork: the charge states that Coveney intentionally or recklessly engaged in conduct by driving at Sgt Noel Madden, then reversing into a Garda car driven by Sgt David Callaghan.

It is alleged the defendant’s vehicle then hit a parked Toyota which hit a Volkswagen with people sitting in it. It is alleged the car driven by the accused tried to mount a path where people were walking into Pairc Uí Rinn for a hurling semi-final before stopping after hitting a pole, creating a substantial risk of death or serious harm.

He pleaded guilty to another endangerment charge related to the junction of Connolly Rd and Pearse Rd by allegedly driving at 110km/h; two for dangerous driving at Well Rd and Tory Top Rd; and counts related to licence and insurance.