Pair face burglary charge

Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Liam Heylin

Two men were arrested and charged with carrying out a burglary at the home of an elderly woman while she was in hospital.

The men said yesterday they were ashamed of themselves because it was the home of an elderly woman but they claimed they were squatting and had been told that the house had not been occupied for 10 years.

At Cork District Court, there was an objection to bail being granted to the accused.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said in his opposition to bail that he had a duty to protect the community. 

Garda Emma Henebery alleged that the accused were caught red-handed in the house with property stolen from the house in their possession.

Rory Moore, aged 40, of St Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, and Trevor O’Donoghue, aged 46, of 9B Charlemount Terrace, Wellington Rd, Cork, were charged with burglary at the house at Castlegreinne, Boreenmanna Rd, Cork, on Sunday, June 11, whereby they trespassed with intent to commit theft.

Moore and O’Donoghue, through their respective solicitors, Dennis Healy and Pat Horan, applied for bail.

Judge Waters said the higher courts had made it clear bail could not be refused on the basis of someone not having a permanent address.

He remanded the two men on bail to appear in Cork District Court again tomorrow.

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

