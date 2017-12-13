Package of up to €250k agreed for next Garda commissioner

A salary package of up to €250,000 for the next Garda commissioner could go to someone with no policing experience, the justice minister has said.

While it is expected that a successor to replace Nóirín O’Sullivan will not be appointed until next summer, the Government has already signed off on increasing the pay on offer to up to €250,000.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said the the overriding concern must be to ensure that the best candidate is selected to lead An Garda Síochána and so candidates from “the widest possible field from a broad range of backgrounds” should be considered.

“It is for this reason that the Government has agreed that there should be no bar imposed in terms of nationality, or indeed, previous experience of policing,” he said. Mr Flanagan added that the decision to open up the position to those with no policing background marked “a very significant change in the manner in which this important office will be filled” and demonstrates the Government’s commitment to reform the entire justice sector.

A government representative will sit on the interview panel along with the Policing Authority. However, the appointment of a commissioner is expected to take around six months.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, who agreed the package with Mr Flanagan said a “salary span” had been signed off on.

Mr Donohoe said: “What that salary level will be will depend on the candidate and would also depend on considerations that I had in relation to wider public pay policy.” He added that the public sector pay agreement due to come into force from January could not be undermined by any appointment of salary boost.

“We are seeing changes taking place in remuneration within the private sector here in Ireland and in other employment markets against which we have to compare ourselves.

“Those changes are happening but my intention is to maintain the integrity of our public service pay policy over all and to make sure that if we identify the right candidate, that person is paid competitively,” said Mr Donohoe.

“Myself and the minister for justice in the coming days and in the coming weeks will engage further on what the salary level will be but we have identified a span and where the final salary will be will depend on who the candidate is going to be.

“We have a process under way in relation to that.”

Separately Transport Minister Shane Ross brought forward a memo around the sharing of vehicle registrations with EU policing authorities to combat criminal activity.

The measure comes under the Prüm framework which lays down provisions under which EU states allow each other searches in the DNA analysis files, fingerprint identification systems and vehicle registration data bases.

Mr Ross also brought forward a report looking into the efficiency and effectiveness of the learner driver testing system. The minister is due to publish this report in the coming days.

Health Minister Simon Harris brought forward a memo on coming up with new policy around protecting vulnerable adults who depend on care and who may be at risk of abuse.

There will now be a consultation phase early in the new year.