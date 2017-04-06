PAC must pay two-thirds of Angela Kerins’ costs in failed action over ‘witch hunt’

The Dáil Public Accounts Committee must pay two-thirds of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins’ costs of her failed case over its conduct of hearings, concerning public monies paid to the Rehab group, the High Court has ruled.

The case ran for 10 days with another four days spent on pre-trial matters. The costs are estimated at more than €700,000. The court’s ruling applies to two-thirds of costs after those have been taxed or examined by a High Court taxing master.

After delivering their judgment last January, the President of the High Court Mr Justice Peter Kelly along with Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy and Mr Justice Seamus Noonan heard arguments on costs issues.

The PAC and State sought their costs against Ms Kerins because the court had rejected her claims while John Rogers SC, for Ms Kerins, urged the court not to apply the normal rule that costs go to the winning party and instead award Ms Kerins her costs against the PAC.

Giving their reserved ruling yesterday, the court said this was a case where it should depart from the normal rule and make limited orders for costs in favour of Ms Kerins against the PAC.

It “cannot be gainsaid” much of what was put to her and said about her was damaging to her reputation personally and professionally and her institution of this case was a proportionate response to what took place before the PAC, it said.

The case raised issues of “special and general public importance and “some novelty” concerning “the legal safeguards (if any) available to witnesses who appear before the PAC in a voluntary capacity”.

The PAC has an important function and questions concerning the proper discharge of its function and the conduct of its members are matters of public importance, it said.

The case also raised important questions of freedom of speech in parliament, the separation of powers and the extent to which the courts may intervene in the affairs of the legislature.

The court was satisfied the case raised issues of importance for the PAC and the State and the court’s decision had determined the immunity against suit conferred by Article 15 of the Constitution on what is said in the Houses of the Oireachtas also extended to parliamentary committees.

The case also “cast a light” on the position of persons who appear voluntarily before the PAC which “may well have implications for the PAC in future” as it operates to a significant extent on voluntary participation of witnesses in hearings before it.

While Ms Kerins had a personal interest in bringing the case, it was a “proportionate response” by her to what occurred before the PAC, the court held.

The “justice of the case” would be met if Ms Kerins gets two-thirds of her costs (after those were taxed) against the PAC, plus costs of the transcript of the case.

It made no order for costs in Ms Kerins’ favour against the State as it considered the dispute was between her and the PAC with the effect the State will pay its own costs.

In her action, Ms Kerins claimed two PAC hearings on February 27 and April 10, 2014, when she was questioned about her €240,000 annual salary and other matters, amounted to a “witch hunt” against her.