Overspending HSE chiefs ‘have run out of excuses’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned underperforming HSE managers they have run out of excuses to explain why they are not capable of keeping spending within the biggest health budget “since the foundation of the State”.

Mr Varadkar made the comment after it emerged the HSE is predicted to be at least €300m in the red by the end of the year amid waiting list and trolley count crises, new pay rise calls, and growing concerns the system is not able to meet demand.

In a strongly worded attack on officials that was criticised by Fianna Fáil last night, Mr Varadkar said the repeated system problems must end.

“It’s important the public know the health budget this year is its biggest since the foundation of the State,” said Mr Varadkar.

“Ireland is now the biggest spender when it comes to health in the western world, people are entitled to the best health service in the world. We’re not going to accept any excuses.”

At the same event, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe separately warned against new pay rises.

The comment — which came as doctor and nurses unions lashed the Government for helping to cause the health crisis — was last night heavily criticised by Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath.

“I’d imagine the Government hasn’t just heard of this [the €300m deficit] today,” he said. “It’s all very well for the Government to act tough to the HSE, but the Government is in charge.

“Young children without intervention services, or elderly couple who have children with profound conditions without any respite care. That is the reality of Ireland 2017.”

A HSE spokesperson said there has been “a significant increase in demand” on its cut-back services in recent years.

Meanwhile, it emerged last night that some temporary agency doctors earn up to €100,000 more than those employed directly by the HSE.

Figures obtained and reported by RTÉ News last night showed that an agency consultant could earn almost €270,000, more than €104,000 more than a ‘Type A’ consultant directly employed by the HSE. That was under the old agency contract, which expired last month.

Even under the reduced terms of the new contract, which came into effect this month, that agency consultant could still expect to earn more than €90,000 more than the HSE equivalent.

At the other end of the hospital doctors’ pay scale, a senior house officer (SHO) employed by the HSE would earn €59,700. That compares to €138,000 for an SHO under the old contract and almost €107,000 under the new.

A number of locum doctors refused to attend for work in hospitals this week after their pay rate was cut.