Overgrown hedges block Wild Atlantic Way views in Kerry

Hedges are so overgrown in Dingle and South Kerry that the much-advertised Wild Atlantic Way views are being blacked out to road users and the mirrors of tourist buses and cars are regularly damaged, it has been claimed.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said it was the job of the council to tend to hedges left uncut by landowners.

He said the hedges had become so overgrown that they were breaking mirrors on trucks and buses.

An American tourist remarked to Cllr Healy-Rae “there is a new tourist attraction in Kerry,” and showed him the mirror of the car he had just hired which was broken by vegetation on the way to Dingle.

“We have plans for everything now, we have major plans for tourism but the basics are not being attended to at all and there are no plans to cut hedges,” Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae said.

Junctions particularly should be attended to — and this included the lands the council itself owned, he said.

There was no point sending out letters to landowners in cases where the landowners were not there.

A second motion by Killarney councillor Brendan Cronin said in certain places the growth had reached a “ridiculous” state and the safety of pedestrians was at stake.

He said the council’s campaign with a local newspaper urging motorists to stay 1.5m from cyclists was impossible in many rural roads.

“There is no room to enforce the 1.5m recommendation on roads that are only 4m wide and are overgrown,” Cllr Cronin said.

The safety of road users should always have priority over birds, bees and flora and fauna, he suggested.

“A small group” opposed to hedge cutting during the nesting season were prioritising wildlife over human safety, the councilor said.