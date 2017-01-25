Home»Today's Stories

Over €350m worth of punts have still not been exchanged

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
By Stephen Rogers
Irish Examiner Reporter

It may be almost 15 years since the punt was removed from circulation as legal tender, but more than €350m worth of coins and notes is still outstanding.

The Department of Finance has confirmed that as of the end of last year, over €227m worth of notes and almost €124m worth of coins was still outstanding, according to Central Bank figures provided by Finance Minister Michael Noonan in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath.

The Irish punt banknotes and coins lost legal tender status on February 9, 2002.

However, the cash and coins can still be exchanged for euro at the Central Bank simply by sending it by post or by using a drop box facility at its head office.

READ NEXT Treat ticket touts like Al Capone, says Healy-Rae

Once the money is verified by the bank’s currency issue department, its euro equivalent is reimbursed via electronic transfer to the customer’s nominated bank account. The bank will not do the exchange over the counter.

The use of the exchange facility, though, has gradually dwindled as the years have passed.

In 2010, for example, more than €2.8m worth of notes and €344,000 worth of coins was exchanged. By 2016, that had fallen to €1.3m worth of notes and €194,000 worth of coins.

The risk remains, though, that money handed in for exchange may have been acquired as a result of criminal activity so a number of security measures are in place.

“The customer must furnish the Central Bank with valid photographic identification,” Mr Noonan said in the response.

“ The Central Bank of Ireland may forward details, including copies of ID received, of all payments for the exchange of IEPs and Euro to An Garda Síochána.

“Details may also be provided to the Revenue Commissioners.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS punt, currency, exchange, money, finance, michael, noonan, revenue

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Artist admits to child sex offence

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Gardaí are hunting for armed raider who held up post office

Saudi Arabian Embassy to pay for nunchuk attack on student


Breaking Stories

Calls for driverless cars to be introduced in Ireland to help rural pubs

Irish winner scoops €88,587,275 EuroMillions Jackpot

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of PSNI officer released unconditionally

Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

Lifestyle

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 