Home»Today's Stories

‘Outsider’ could be next boss of gardaí

Friday, December 08, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The head of the Policing Authority has said a new Garda commissioner could be an “outsider” but that the package for the role needs to be improved.

 

Chairwoman Josephine Feehily, a ddressing the Association of European Journalists, outlined outstanding reforms needed in the force and said it had been a “rollercoaster” for the authority in its first two years of operations.

Discussing the penalty-points scandal, Ms Feehily said: “It is a real challenge for Garda management to get gardaí to pay attention to counting things and putting them into IT systems because they are trained in a whole different way.”

She said: “Absence of statistics might be excusable but inflated ones aren’t.”

The authority has concerns around the training of gardaí, including their inability to drive or use firearms. “If they are not qualified to drive squad cars, that is kind of problematic,” said Ms Feehily.

She said the authority would continue to monitor the force. “I think transparency is an enormously important soft power and I also believe firmly in the disinfectant qualities of sunlight. And disinfectant can stink.

“But I do think transparency is good for the gardaí, transparency is good for community policing, for community confidence in policing. We will continue, as an authority, to shine those lights in the coming years.”

Speaking about the task of recruiting a new Garda commissioner, Ms Feehily said an outsider could be suited to the position.

“People move around large, complex organisations all the time. We would be of the view that someone joining, who wasn’t from the gardaí or from Ireland, might need a small personal team to help with that transition.”

Ms Feehily said the authority has an open mind on the matter. “I don’t see it as a barrier.” She said the authority had made a recommendation to the justice minister on the package or pay for the role, reiterating that it needs to be “improved”.

Ms Feehily was also asked if former commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan had been “duplicitous” when dealing with the authority and government.

“I don’t believe Nóirín set out to be duplicitous, I think Nóirín had a very strong sense of mission for the Garda organisation. I think partly what happened is that there were so many crises that it became almost overwhelming.

“But I think she was somebody who had really strong commitment to policing and to the gardaí and her intention certainly would have been to perform that role honourably.”

A Department of Justice spokesman said last night that the authority’s recommendations on the process to recruit a new commissioner would go before Cabinet “shortly”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Policing AuthorityGardaGarda Síochána

More in this Section

Employment Bill fails to tackle unfair work practices

Tourism Ireland launches Skellig Michael advert into space

Welfare cheats campaign was a mistake, says official

Mother an ‘innocent victim’ in dispute over property


Breaking Stories

DUP welcomes progress but says more work needed on managing Irish border

Three people arrested after garda shot during planned search of house

'Kind' homeless lady died in same doorway as her aunt

Result of Irish Rail ballot due later today

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: C’mere what’s the story with a one-night scoring pass?

I'm dreaming of a green Christmas

Irish personalities tell us their favourite books of 2017

Final season of The Tunnel can't escape Brexit chaos

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 06, 2017

    • 9
    • 15
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 47
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »