‘Our voices will be heard’, patient group declares

A patient advocacy group seeking 24/7 cardiac care in Waterford has warned the Government: “We have not gone away — our lives matter and out voices will be heard.”

The group is inviting the public to gather at Ballybricken in the city at 2pm on January 14. The South East Patient Advocacy Group (SEPAG) said round-the-clock cardiac care is a life and death issue.

“We already sent a very strong message to this Government that we will not stand idly by and allow them to continue to strip away our vital services,” SEPAG said.

“All we have heard since September is mere lip service and no delivery of the 24/7 cardiac services for the south-east region.

Apart from Health Minister Simon Harris’ unannounced visit to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) last month, nothing has been said or done to implement the vital 24/7 cardiac services, the group claims.

“The minister probably thinks he can pull the wool over our eyes by putting the issue on the long finger in the hope that we will just go away. If so, Minister Harris and the Government will do do at their peril.”

Hilary O’Neill of SEPAG said yesterday: “We are urging everybody in the whole of the south-east region to unite again at Ballybricken. Our major concern is if they cut one more service at UHW our regional hospital could be downgraded to a general hospital. This would be an unmitigated disaster for every single person living in the whole of the south-east region. Every extra voice makes us stronger and every extra pair of feet on the street makes it harder for this Government to ignore us.”

Yvonne Cooney of SEPAG said: “We should not be forced to again take to the streets to beg for a service that every other regional hospital has. Our pleas appear to be falling on deaf ears up in Leinster House, but they will ignore us at their peril. If the 24/7 service is not delivered soon this will become a major issue in the run-up to the next general election.