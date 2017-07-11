Home»Today's Stories

Organ donation set to increase with proposed ‘opt out’ system

Tuesday, July 11, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Life-saving organ donations will increase under proposed human tissue legislation which will see people’s body parts automatically gifted for transplants.

Health Minister Simon Harris will bring plans to Cabinet which will herald a new ‘opt-out’ organ donation system, where people will be automatically registered unless they declare otherwise.

Under the changes, a person’s organs will automatically be harvested after a person has died.

The bill will regulate the removal, donation, and use of organs and tissue from a deceased for the purposes of transplants.

There will be a new register set-up. Currently, next-of-kin are asked for permission to use a person’s organs. They can still object or block a donation under the new system.

Department of Health sources said they expected organ donation numbers to increase under the new system.

Elsewhere, the Cabinet looks set to agree to an Irish Navy team officially joining an EU operation in the Mediterranean. While Operation Sophia has come in for some criticism over EU troops destroying boats and thereby forcing migrants to use more dangerous vessels, the operation primarily targets smugglers.

Ireland’s membership of the mission will be subject to the so-called triple lock or the approval of the United Nations, the Government and the Dáil. Operation Sophia was launched in June 2015 as part of the EU’s response to the global migration and refugee crisis, particularly to help those coming from Libya.

Irish naval missions in the Mediterranean are currently reliant on a deal with the Italian government. This runs parallel to Operation Sophia which involves France, Britain, Belgium, Spain and Germany.

The Dáil is expected to vote on the EU mission merger tomorrow after Defence Minister Paul Kehoe brings it to Cabinet today. Fianna Fáil is expected to support the motion.

Meanwhile, the government is also finalising its summer economic statement to identify the fiscal space or extra spending next year and is expected to focus on infrastructure bottlenecks neglected in the downturn.

Funds for roads, particularly improving the N20 between Cork and Limerick, speeding up the delivery of Dublin’s Metro and resourcing cash-starved education and health projects are set to feature.

However, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has limited wriggle room in the budget, with around half a million in fiscal space, €200m must go on public sector pay.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS organ donation

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€20bn spending plan set to deliver key road projects

Mandatory retirement age may be abolished

Air Corps whistleblower facing dismissal in August

‘Serious’ concerns over CIT and ITT merger revealed


Breaking Stories

Boy, 3, stabbed to death in Dublin apartment; mother in 'serious' condition in hospital

Ex-Man Utd player Philip Mulryne takes part in first Mass as priest

Union of Students in Ireland wants at least €250 drop in third-level fees

Masked loyalists are breaking a NI court order banning them from extending an Eleventh night bonfire

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know before Game of Thrones is back on our screens

Putting a contemporary twist on the sounds of the south

The islands of Ireland: Cape Clear is an enticing island

The office summer party is like the Red Wedding but with a charity raffle

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 