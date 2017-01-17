Home»Today's Stories

Opposition TDs propose ban on ‘vulture’ evictions

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Opposition TDs are to demand that receivers and vulture funds are reclassified as landlords. And a bill set to go before the Dáil tonight also includes a measure ensuring tenants are not evicted due to the sale of their homes.

The Anti-Austerity Alliance/People before Profit will seek support for the Anti-Evictions Bill 2016 during a private members bill this evening, amid claims that up to 20,000 families are on the verge of losing their homes.

The alliance has called for legal changes to increase the rights of people living in rented accommodation. They include:

  • A ban on allowing landlords to remove a tenant because the home is being sold,
  • Introducing longer notice periods for new rentals and;
  • Outlawing the removal of a tenant because the property is needed for another family member.

The bill will also seek to re-classify receivers and vulture funds as landlords, in order to bring them into line with the suggested new rules, thereby strengthening the rights of tenants in their properties.

The bill, which comes as mortgage rights campaigner David Hall claimed up to 20,000 families are on the verge of eviction, is expected to be opposed by the Government. However, Fianna Fáil will not make a decision on its position until its front bench meets this afternoon.

