Opposition calls for Nóirín O’Sullivan’s removal

There has been round condemnation of the gardaí and fresh calls for the resignation of the Garda commissioner following the publication of reports into fake breath tests.

Opposition parties have united to demand Nóirín O’Sullivan step aside after reports revealed that 1.5m breath tests had been falsified.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan dubbed the revelations “scandalous” and called on Ms O’Sullivan to stand aside.

Mr O’Callaghan said Fianna Fáil would immediately axe Ms O’Sullivan if they were in power and said there “needs to be consequences” on the back of the findings.

“It has undermined public confidence in the gardaí, unfortunately it confirms that gardaí were giving false information to the public and it establishes that gardaí were acting dishonestly in carrying out their public duties. We can’t simply pass on from that.”

He claimed he did not understand the advice given by the Attorney general that if Government does not express full confidence in Ms O’Sullivan, it could be counted as constructive dismissal.

“This nonsense about constructive dismissal ignores the fact and the powers that the Government has in the legislation.

“The Government has the power to remove a Garda commissioner if it thinks it’s in the best interests of the gardaí.”

He added that if he were the minister for justice, he would be asking for Ms O’Sullivan’s removal.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said the latest revelations were “depressing” and the immediate resignation of the commissioner would be “the norm” in any other country.

Mr Howlin said the reports showed a deep culture within the gardaí and this simply was not just “one maverick guard or even a maverick division”.

People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, has said it would be “truly unbelievable” if the Government, the minister for justice and the Taoiseach did not now demand the immediate resignation of the commissioner.

“We need a complete clear out of top Garda management. We need a thoroughly independent and democratically accountable policing authority with real power over the day-to-day running of An Garda Siochána.

“There is quite clearly a toxic culture which comes from the top of the gardaí and this has to be investigated and changed,” he said.

Sinn Féin justice spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said the revelations were a further indictment of the culture of the gardaí.