Operations cancelled after hundreds present at CUH

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
By Claire O'Sullivan
Irish Examiner Reporter

Scheduled operations and admissions to Cork University Hospital have been cancelled after 460 people presented at its emergency department (ED) over the bank holiday weekend.

Over 40% of those who turned up at the ED required admission —

taking up the equivalent of six wards.

“The hospital put additional measures in place yesterday to address this demand,” a spokesman said. “However it will be necessary to cancel some planned admissions to the hospital today. The position will be reviewed on a continuous basis today and tomorrow.

“Patient care is paramount at CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority. Hospital management have requested that, where appropriate, the public contact their GP in the first instance and explore all other options available to them prior to attending the emergency department if their needs are not urgent.”

Hospital management estimated another 150 patients would arrive at the ED by the end of yesterday and some of these will also need to be admitted. They have appealed to potential patients not to present at the ED unless absolutely necessary and if appropriate, to consider South Doc; the Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Campus, Gurranabraher; and the local injuries unit at Bantry General Hospital or MallowGeneral Hospital.

