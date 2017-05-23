Home»Today's Stories

Only 3% of planning retentions refused; Councillors claim houses being built before planning is secured

Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Sean O’Riordan

Fears have been raised that too many people are building houses in Co Cork and then seeking planning retention after they have completed construction.

The issue was raised by Cllr Des O’Grady (SF) who had sought a report from council planning officials. It showed that 97% of retention applications were granted by the local authority between 2014 and 2016.

The number of permissions granted for retention totalled 1,558, with just 46 refusals (3%).

Mr O’Grady said he is concerned the wrong message is being sent out, that people could just build wherever they like and more likely than not get permission when construction is completed.

He told councillors he came across a case where a person applied for retention of three unauthorised houses and then lodged an application to build another new house, all on the same site.

“It’s an offence to undertake work without permission. We’re sending a message of ‘build away and it will be granted later’. I suspect there are some serial offenders out there. I think the figures are damning,” he said.

Mr O’Grady said he had asked for a breakdown on what enforcement actions have been taken against those who had built houses and were refused retention.

Mr O’Grady said he is “very disappointed” that this information wasn’t supplied by officials in the report they gave to him.

Mr O’Grady said councillors should in future get much more regular updates on the number of retentions applied for, possibly every three or six months.

“The figures are alarming. The chances are they get permission. It’s sending out the wrong signal,” said Cllr Eoghan Jeffers (SF).

Cllr Marcia D’Alton (Ind) said it is vital that councillors get more regular reports on the situation from officials.

Cllr Frank O’Flynn (FF) said the figures bear out the impression that people knew they would get planning after they had built.

“We don’t want the impression going out there that it’s OK to build a house first and then seek planning retention for it afterwards,” he said.

Mr O’Flynn added that in future, council officials should give a more thorough breakdown of what types of developments were granted or refused retention permission.

Council chief executive Tim Lucey said that “there is not widespread unauthorised development across the county.” He said a number of retentions arise where somebody makes minor modifications to a house. “If somebody builds without permission, there’s a very strong chance they will face enforcement,” he said, without outlining what enforcements had taken place.

Mr Lucey said he would be happy to get the report expanded to provide more information on the types of developments granted and refused and have reports given out on a more regular basis.

Mr O’Grady said nobody should get planning permission for a new building until they have sorted out other buildings which need retention applications decided.

