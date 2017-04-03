Home»Today's Stories

Only 10 women serving life prison sentences in Ireland

Monday, April 03, 2017

Scissor sister, Charlotte Mulhall, 32, and killer waitress, Marta Herda, 29, are just two of 10 women serving life sentences in Ireland.

Charlotte Mulhall: Just one of the 10 women serving life sentences in Ireland. Picture: Courtpix

Figures provided by Minister for Justice, Frances Fitzgerald, show that just 10 — or under 3% — of the 352 prisoners serving life sentences are women.

Nine of the 10 female ‘lifers’ are at the Dochas prison, on the Mountjoy campus, with the remaining female serving her term at Limerick prison.

Charlotte Mulhall is serving a life term for the murder and dismemberment of Farah Swaleh Noor, in 2005. She is in the Dochas women’s prison in Dublin.

Ms Mulhall was last year joined there by Marta Herda (29), after she received a life term for the murder of Csaba Orsos (31), whom she drowned by driving her car off a pier.

Another woman serving a life sentence for murder is Lithuanian-born nurse, Greta Dudko, who received a life term in 2014 for murdering her mother, Anna Butautiene (55), on Christmas Eve, 2010.

A sizeable portion of the 342 men serving life sentences are have murdered women, including sadistic killer, Graham Dwyer, who was jailed in 2015 for life for the murder of Elaine O’Hara.

In the figures provided by Minister Fitzgerald, the largest number (79) of those serving life are located at Dwyer’s Midlands prison.

There are 71 ‘lifers’ behind bars at Wheatfield prison, in Dublin, with 16 serving their time at the open prison, Shelton Abbey, where they enjoy a relaxed regime. Prisoners there are regarded as requiring low levels of security.

A number of the ‘lifers’ at Shelton Abbey are coming to the end of their terms.

An additional 12 ‘lifers’ are serving the final portion of their prison terms at another open prison, Loughan House.

Murderers receive an automatic life sentence, while sentences up to life also apply to those commit rape and robbery.

There are 24 people serving life at Portlaoise prison.

There are 41 serving life at Mountjoy prison; 39 at Arbour Hill; 16 at Castlerea prison; 15 at the Training Unit in Mountjoy, and the same number at Cork prison.

The Minister also confirmed that there are 11 serving life at Limerick male prison and three at Cloverhill prison.

In the same Dáil reply, Minister Fitzgerald said that seven ‘lifers’ were last year placed on temporary release, having served an average of 22 years in jail.

This follows six ‘lifers’ receiving temporary release in 2015, when the average time served was 17 years and six months.

In 2014, four ‘lifers’ were released on temporary release and the average time they had served in jail was 17 years and six months.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS prison, charlotte mulhall, women

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Arrest of man ‘way below the radar’ in Kinahan haul

Charity cyclists go from Cork to Dublin for wheely good cause

Cork family pleads for help to battle rare illness

No sign of crewmen as Rescue 116 helicopter lifted


Breaking Stories

Injured fisherman airlifted from trawler off coast of Cork

14 migrants discovered hiding in truck from France at Rosslare

CAB seize assets including drugs and luxury car in investigation into Dublin criminal group

Nine puppies seized at Dublin Port while being exported for sale in UK

Lifestyle

Loving dad Ger runs for Lilly

Going with the flow to make art from molten lava

Top 10 Irish music festivals to look forward to in 2017

Bibi Baskin aims to inspire

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 01, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 31
    • 35
    • 37
    • 43
    • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 