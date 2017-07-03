Online magazine seeking entries for businesswomen awards

An online business magazine is seeking entries to its annual awards for businesswomen and female entrepreneurs.

Anyone wanting to show admiration for a female boss, business partner, or business acquaintance can add their names to the entries.

The annual awards are run by Women Mean Business, an online platform for businesswomen.

The Dublin-based company, which publishes a weekly online business magazine, along with an annual print publication, has previously presented awards to businesswomen such as Clonakilty Black Pudding’s Colette Twomey and the co-founder of the hugely successful iWish tech conference, Caroline O’Driscoll, a partner with KPMG.

Established 10 years ago, the programme offers six awards, ranging from the service sector to corporate high-fliers and newly fledged entrepreneurs; the Matheson WMB Female Entrepreneur Award, the Newstalk WMB Female Social Entrepreneur Award, the WMB Woman in Technology Award, the Boots WMB Empowering Women Award, the Sodexo WMB Female Entrepreneur Award, and WMB Businesswoman Award.

“These awards also recognise helpful businesswomen who ‘throw down the ladder to other women’,” said Rosemary Delaney, founder and MD of WomenMeanBusiness.com.

She said the initiative, with a July 31 closing date, annually attracts up to 200 entries.

“When I established WMB, over a decade ago, my objective was to promote businesswomen and female entrepreneurs, so that others could see that it is possible to succeed in a career, in a business, and as a woman,” says Ms Delaney.

At the time she established the awards, there were few role models, she said. “Through the WMB Awards, I’m able to highlight women who have reached the highest echelons of business and innovation”, she said. “Of course, in order to receive an award, you have to participate. I’m always surprised at how humbled some businesswomen are when they find that someone has nominated them.

“I’m also delighted when they self-nominate. I see these nominees as women who are ‘walking the talk’.

“They are role models for others to follow suit, regardless of whether they pick up an award on the day or not,” Ms Delaney said.

“It is about putting yourself out there, so that others can be inspired, can be encouraged, can believe that it is possible to be a woman in business today and to achieve your goals, whatever they might be.”