One World Trade Center joins Global Greening for St Patrick’s Day

One World Trade Center in New York City — rebuilt after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks — is to go green on St Patrick’s Day for the first time.

The tallest building in the western hemisphere is just one of the world’s iconic structures that will join Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative for the first time in 2017.

The new landmarks include: City Hall and Heron Tower in London; Plaça de Catalunya and the fountains on Gran Via in Barcelona; Pozzo di San Patrizio in Orvieto, Italy; the four principal monuments in the town of Cosenza, Italy; City Hall in Antwerp; Cloth Hall in Ypres; Matsue Castle in Japan; and Gwangandaegyo (Diamond Bridge) in South Korea.

Some of the more quirky items going green on March 17 include a rhino statue in Nairobi National Park, an Ethiopian Airlines airplane in Addis Ababa, and the red carpet in Cannes.

Sydney Opera House usually kicks off the annual greening.

The new sites will join some old favourites which have gone green in previous years — including the London Eye and Nelson’s Column, the Colosseum in Rome, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Burj al Arab in Dubai, the Roue de Paris, the ‘Welcome’ sign in Las Vegas, Niagara Falls, the Empire State Building, the Sky Tower in New Zealand, and the Great Wall of China.

Niagara Falls is one of the world’s iconic sites that have gone green in the past.

Chicago will also be going all out to celebrate St Patrick and Ireland once again this year, with numerous buildings and sites across the city set to light up green. They include Navy Pier, the John Hancock Center, the Wrigley Building, the Civic Opera House, One Prudential Plaza, and Chicago Gaelic Park.

Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons said the initiative, now in its eighth year, provides a huge boost to tourism at the beginning of the year.

The Leaning Tower of Pisa has gone green in the past.

“People across the world instantly identify St Patrick’s Day with the island of Ireland and that heightened profile allows us to put the Ireland holiday experience in the spotlight — from Auckland to London and from Rome to Rio de Janeiro,” he said.

“Our St Patrick’s programme this year will span Great Britain, mainland Europe, North America, Australia, as well as emerging tourism markets such as China and India. There will be saturation coverage of the island of Ireland across the airwaves, in newspapers, and digital media — and that’s an invaluable boost at this time of year for our overall tourism marketing drive for 2017.”

The Prince’s Palace in Monaco has marked St Patrick’s Day.

Tourism Minister Shane Ross said the Global Greening initiative has grown to become a significant worldwide reminder of both St Patrick’s Day and of Ireland’s appeal as a visitor destination.

“From a tourism perspective, the true value of the Global Greening initiative is in the huge level of public interest and consequently media coverage that is generated about St Patrick’s Day and Ireland. The Global Greening is a prime example of the strong return on public investment that is provided by Tourism Ireland’s overseas marketing activity, which is reflected in Ireland’s exceptional tourism performance,” he said.

The sites going green for St Patrick's Day:

Note: first time ‘greenings’ marked *

Great Britain

· London Eye

· Nelson’s Column, London

· Heron Tower, London *

· City Hall, London *

· Selfridges, London

· Selfridges, Birmingham

· Trafford Centre, Manchester

North America

United States

· One World Trade Center (formerly Freedom Tower), New York *

· Empire State Building, New York

· Aisling Irish Community Center, New York

· Civic Opera House, Chicago

· Chicago Gaelic Park

· Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago *

· John Hancock Center, Chicago

· Navy Pier, Chicago

· Novak Construction, Chicago

· One Prudential Plaza, Chicago

· Sheraton Grand Chicago

· State Street, Chicago

· Wrigley Building, Chicago

· ‘Welcome’ sign, Las Vegas

· City Hall, San Francisco

· Pacific Science Center, Seattle

Canada

· Niagara Falls (on both the Canadian and US sides)

· Canadian Museum of Nature, Ottawa

· The Distillery District, Toronto

· Whistler (ski resort)

Mainland Europe

Austria

· Wiener Riesenrad (Giant Ferris Wheel), Vienna

· Bergisel Sprungschanze Stadion (ski jump), Innsbruck

Belgium

· Manneken Pis statue, Brussels (“dressed” in Irish costume)

· City Hall, Antwerp *

· Cloth Hall, Ypres *

· Town Hall, Mons

Finland

· Irish Ice Fishing Championship, Tampere *

· Restaurant RantaCasino, Heinola

Croatia

· Bandic fountains, Zagreb *

Cyprus

· Municipal Town Hall, Nicosia

France

· Roue de Paris, Tuileries Gardens, Paris

· Irish Embassy, Paris

· Tapis rouge lumineux (red carpet), Cannes *

· L’Hôtel de Ville, Cannes

· La Croisette, Cannes

· Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, Cannes

· Tour de la Castre au Suquet, Cannes

Germany

· Neumünster church, Würzburg

· Rathaus, Würzburg

Italy

· Colosseum, Rome

· Leaning Tower of Pisa

· Pozzo di San Patrizio (St Patrick’s Well), Orvieto *

· Teatro Alfonso Rendano (Rendano Theatre), Cosenza *

· Castello normanno-svevo (Swabian Castle), Cosenza *

· Municipio (Town Hall), Cosenza *

· Fontane Danzanti (Dancing Fountains), Cosenza *

Latvia

· Riga City Council

Poland

· Palace of Culture and Science, Warsaw

· University Bridge, Bydgoszcz

· Spodek (arena), Katowice *

· Galeria Echo (shopping centre), Kielce

· Father Bernatek (Kladka Bernatka) footbridge, Kraków

· Lipska Street flyover, Kraków

· Tauron Arena, Kraków

· Arena Lublin

· Ratusz (Town Hall), Poznan

· Stadion Wroclaw

· Ratusz (Town Hall), Rzeszów

Portugal

· National Sanctuary of Cristo Rei (Christ the King statue), Lisbon

· Museu Condes de Castro Guimarães, Cascais

The Netherlands

· Windmill, Weert

Romania

· Sheraton Hotel, Bucharest *

Slovakia

· Radisson Blu Carlton Hotel, Bratislava

Spain

· Plaça de Catalunya, Barcelona *

· Fountains on Gran Via, Barcelona *

· City Council, Murcia *

Switzerland

· The Rhine Falls, near Zurich

Australia and New Zealand

Australia

· Town Hall, Sydney

· State Library of New South Wales, Sydney

· Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC), Brisbane

· Perth Airport, Perth *

· The Bell Tower, Perth

· Council House, Perth

· Elizabeth Quay, Perth

· State Library of Victoria, Melbourne

New Zealand

· Sky Tower, Auckland

Emerging markets

Brazil

Christ the Redeemer statue, Rio de Janeiro

Sede da FIESP (headquarters of Federação das Indústrias do Estado de São Paulo), São Paulo *

China

Great Wall of China

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350, Addis Ababa *

Israel

· Water Tower, Ramat Gan (near Tel Aviv) *

Japan

· Torii of the Ise Grand Shrine, Ise, Mie Prefecture

· Matsue Castle, Matsue *

· Karakoro Art Studio, Matsue

Kenya

Rhino statue, Nairobi National Park *

Mozambique

Fortress of Maputo *

Palestine

Yasser Arafat Museum, Ramallah *

Russia

· Tverskaya Street, Moscow

Rwanda

Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali *

South Korea

Gwangandaegyo (Diamond Bridge), Busan *

United Arab Emirates

· Burj Al Arab hotel, Dubai

Uganda

· Equator Sign and Line, Uganda