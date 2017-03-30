‘One million percent’ no crime guarantee

A man charged with stealing six watches guaranteed a judge it was one million percent certain he would never commit a crime again.

Roy Twohig, aged 36, made this assertion during his bail application at Cork District Court yesterday.

Garda Caroline Lambert arrested and charged him with stealing the watches at Argos on Grand Parade, Cork, on March 24.

Insp Adrian Gamble objected to bail on the basis gardaí believed he would commit further offences.

Twohig, who has no fixed address, testifie d that he had spent 10 and a half weeks in rehabilitati on and was clear of drugs for 17 months. He said he did drink one bottle of Southern Comfort two weeks ago and passed out but would not be getting into any more trouble.

“I can guarantee one million percent I will never again commit a crime. I have seen the light. I was in a dark place for a long time,” he said to his solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody for one week.