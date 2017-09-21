‘Once-in-a-generation’ €1.2bn plan to roll out smart meters

Smart meters are to be installed in more than two million homes and businesses as part of a €1.2bn ‘once-in-a-generation’ rollout.

The Commission for Energy Regulation (CER) will today announce the details of the delivery plan for the introduction of smart meters — the cost of which will be borne by the billpayer.

A CER spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that the rollout of the National Smart Metering Programme will be paid for from the network charges already paid by electricity customers as part of their bills.

The spokesperson refused to rule out any increases in network charges as a result of the rollout, but said the CER did not envisage any ‘significant’ changes to the levy due to the new Programme.

The installation of the new meters will begin in 2019. The CER estimates that it will install 250,000 new meters in its first year and 500,000 meters a year for the four years thereafter.

ESB Networks will be responsible for the day-to-day rollout of the scheme, as well as making up an oversight Steering Group along with the CER and the Department for Communications, Climate Action and Environment. Commissioner Aoife MacEvilly described the rollout as “a once-in-a-generation, major infrastructure project.”

“As a significant number of existing meters require replacement, Ireland has a unique opportunity to upgrade the meters and systems,” Ms MacEvilly said.

“What we are doing, on a phased basis, is rolling out the next generation of energy meters which can bring benefits to the consumer, economy and environment. The phased approach is designed to be consumer-led and enables us to learn and improve as we go.” she said.

Ms MacEvilly also said the CER has completed a Cost-Benefit Analysis on the plan and is satisfied that the investment involved represents value for money.

ESB Networks CEO Marguerite Sayers said the new meters will allow customers to access detailed energy information if they wish to use it.

“We are looking forward to providing our customers with the best technology available with this new generation of meters.

“The smart meters should facilitate customers in making more cost-effective choices for their home or business,” she said.

“We also believe that the programme has the potential to make a significant positive contribution to the low carbon economy in Ireland by reducing waste and maximising the use of renewable energy,” she said.

While the meters will initially provide readings of electricity usage, the devices will also have the capability to take in gas readings, with a view to incorporating dual energy readings in future.