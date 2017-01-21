Oireachtas committee comes to a consensus on primary care role

Primary care should be able to manage the bulk of people’s healthcare needs, according to the Oireachtas committee on the future of healthcare.

The committee has held 15 formal meetings, both in public and private. It has heard from 20 groups, experts, and individuals and has received more than 150 submissions.

It is due to complete its final report by April 28, but already there is a strong consensus on the fundamental role of primary care in managing the vast majority of attention needs.

There is also widespread agreement on the need for integrated care and the pivotal role of an electronic health record in facilitating it.

READ NEXT Michael Noonan: Investment is still strong

Members also want to see clear clinical and managerial accountability and governance, and increased provision for frontline decision-making.

And there is broad support for the delivery of services based on need and not on ability to pay.

Chair of the committee, Róisín Shortall, said its task was to achieve cross-party consensus on a 10-year strategy for health and social care policy in Ireland.

“The process is evidence-based as well as consultative, and the committee is also taking account of existing research and analysis,” said Ms Shortall.

The committee did not intend importing ready-made solutions but would reflect on international best practice and knowledge.