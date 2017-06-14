‘Off his head’ man fined for trespassing

A Kerryman who was “off his head” tried to barge his way past a Cork householder in the early hours of the morning in the mistaken belief that he was at someone else’s house.

The owner found it a very bad experience as a stranger tried to force his way into his home where his baby and daughter were asleep. The man’s wife arrived home during the incident and she too was upset by the experience, Inspector John Deasy said at Cork District Court.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin described it as, “a nasty, nasty experience for the home owner”.

Gary Mills, aged 25, of Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry, pleaded guilty to the charge of trespassing on the curtilage of the house on Blarney Rd, Cloghroe, Co Cork, on January 7.

Insp Deasy said gardaí got a call about a man attempting to break into a house in the early hours. Insp Deasy said the gardaí were told the man had been trying to gain entry by pulling open the door of the house. Gary Mills was seen in an intoxicated condition on Blarney Rd and was arrested. Mills had 10 previous convictions including counts for theft and causing criminal damage.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the householder’s impression of Mills was quite true and the accused was under the influence of some substance: “He was off his head and under the influence of a narcotic substance. He thought the house belonged to someone he knew. He went to the wrong house. He could not be persuaded he was in the wrong house.”

The solicitor said the defendant wished to apologise and he appreciates it is a serious matter. The owner said from the body of the courtroom that Mills should realise that, because it was very upsetting and that he had tried to push his way past the owner as children slept inside.

Judge Ní Chondúin said: “I am sure he would not like someone to knock on his door in the same fashion.”

The judge convicted and fined Mills €500.