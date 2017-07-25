Home»Today's Stories

Off-duty bar manager assaulted pub’s bouncer

Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Liam Heylin

An off-duty bar manager socialising at the same bar assaulted a security man at the premises and yesterday he was convicted and fined.

Colin O’Shea, aged 32, of Ballyshoneen, Waterfall, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Colm O’Carroll at Main St, Ballincollig, Co Cork, on June 1, 2015.

The incident happened outside Treacy’s bar, North Main St, Cork. Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan said the defendant was on a night off from working at the same premises and assaulted a security man who prevented him from re-entering the premises when he appeared to be too intoxicated.

Donnacha Kiely, defending, said the incident dated back two years and that the accused man was now running a pub in Bandon. He said O’Shea had no previous convictions and was anxious to avoid a conviction.

Judge Kelleher said the accused could not avoid a conviction where he faced three separate charges arising out of the incident.

He convicted O’Shea €350 for the assault, €200 for engaging in threatening behaviour and €100 for being drunk and a danger.

Insp O’Sullivan said the injured party called to Ballincollig garda station on June 2 and complained that he had been assaulted by O’Shea outside Treacy’s bar the previous night.

KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

