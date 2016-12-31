O'Donovan rowers in line for top Cork award

Olympic medal-winning brothers and the creator of YouTube sensation Martin’s Life are among the bookies’ favourites to win the Cork Person of the Year award.

The annual award ceremony will be hosted in the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 20 and master of ceremonies will be RTÉ’s Sean O’Rourke, who will also broadcast his radio show from the hotel that day.

A betting fan might believe that Skibbereen brothers Paul and Gary O’Donovan, who won a silver rowing medal at the Rio Olympics have to be in with a great chance of lifting the award.

But also in the running is Liam Hallihan who created the hit Martin’s Life.

“Each of our 12 nominees has been interviewed on the ‘Cork Person of the Year’ Facebook page, with Martin of Martin’s Life and Olympic silver medalists, Paul and Gary O’Donovan attracting the highest number of views to date,” event organiser Manus O’Callaghan said.

However, he added that with so many worthy nominees this year, it would be a very difficult job for the judges, Tim Lucey and Ann Doherty, chief executives of Cork County Council and Cork City Council respectively, to pick the winner.

It is the 24th time the annual award ceremony has been held and the 12 monthly nominees will be joined by around 250 invited guests at the event. Guest speakers will include Dee Forbes, RTÉ director-general, and Tom Crosbie of the Irish Examiner and Landmark Media.

Other award nominees include Eoghan Ryan and Alasdair Fitzpatrick, for their art project to rejuvenate old and derelict parts of Cork City; Web Summit founder, Daire Hickey; Noreen Murphy, who set up Lisheens House West Cork Suicide Prevention; and Christina Chalmers who established the ‘Please Join Me In Helping Cork’s Homeless’ organisation.

Sponsors of the awards include the Irish Examiner, RTÉ, and Southern Advertising.