Home»Today's Stories

Nursing home stopped from charging residents for upkeep

Friday, September 29, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

The State’s health services watchdog had to stop some private nursing homes from charging residents additional fees to keep their facilities up to standard, a Dáil committee was told.

Bobby Aylward: Told Hiqa that there had been a lot of controversy about additional nursing-home charges. Picture: Eamonn Farrell

Officials from the Health Information and Quality Authority appeared for the first time before the Public Accounts Committee yesterday.

Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward said there had been a lot of publicity about extra charges being imposed by nursing homes and he asked if Hiqa monitored them.

Hiqa’s director of regulation and chief inspector of social services, Mary Dunnion, said they were concerned about the additional charges, but did not have a specific role in that area.

Ms Dunnion said the authority was helping the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to develop guidelines for services charged by nursing homes.

Hiqa is reviewing its statement of purpose to see what charges could be included, so as to make them more transparent.

Ms Dunnion said that, on a number of occasions, inspectors had concerns about additional charges made by nursing homes.

“For example, our inspectors were in a series of places where there was a Hiqa charge on residents. There is no Hiqa charge, so that was stopped,” she said.

“We bring it to the attention of the provider, if we have concerns, but we don’t have a regulatory remit and we are not a financial regulator.”

The guidelines being developed by the CCPC will set out the obligations and responsibilities placed on service providers, under the European Communities (Unfair Terms in Consumer Contracts) Regulations.

Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald asked if Hiqa should have a function in respect of costs or charges. Ms Dunnion said she did not think so, because Hiqa was not a financial regulator.

Ms Dunnion also told the committee that just 15 people worked in Hiqa’s healthcare section.

“Healthcare is not a regulated service; we only have a monitoring function,” she said. “We have no powers within the Health Act, or in healthcare, to do anything in the context of implementation.”

She said the responsibility for service-provision rested with those that funded and delivered the service.

Earlier, Hiqa’s chief executive, Phelim Quinn, said they were responsible for monitoring the safety and quality of health services and for investigating, as necessary, serious concerns about the health and welfare of people who use them.

Because the healthcare team was small, they had focused on inspecting nutrition and hydration care in hospitals and had reviewed how public acute hospitals tackled anti- microbial stewardship and medicines-management.

Mr Quinn said the team also monitored acute hospitals’ compliance with national standards for the prevention and control of healthcare-associated infections.

Committee chairman, Sean Fleming, said people erroneously believed Hiqa had a role in policing hospitals, but that was not the case.

“My first question, this morning, would have been how you stood over the trolleys in accident and emergency, but I learned, during the course of the meeting, that had nothing to do with you,” said Mr Fleming.

Earlier, Mr Quinn said two-thirds of Hiqa’s expenditure went on staff costs, and that amounted to more than €14m last year.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS nursing home, health

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Culture of expectation’ to keep breath test figures high in gardaí

Cuts to USC set for budget

Rail users face strike chaos on bank holiday weekend

Regina Doherty: I couldn’t live on €198 welfare a week


Breaking Stories

Taoiseach concerned over impact South American trade deal will have on Irish beef farmers

Government will not support regularisation of undocumented migrants

Ryanair hit with Friday compensation deadline by UK aviation regulator

Latest: Assaults expected to exceed annual Garda target by 15%

Lifestyle

A nation in the frame: Limerick on paper of new comic from Walking Dead publisher

Fingers on the pulse: Irish Heart launches new campaign about detecting irregular heart rates

A focus on the beauty of the West

Why you should be discussing your death wishes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 