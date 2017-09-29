Home»Today's Stories

Number of homeless families around country continues to rise

Friday, September 29, 2017
By Elaine Loughlin
Political Reporter

The number of homeless families around the country is continuing to rise, according to figures due to be released today.

While the official figures are due to show that the number of homeless people is growing, the number of families in emergency, or temporary, accommodation in Dublin is down.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy said more will be done to focus on areas outside Dublin which have rising rates of homelessness.

Appearing before the Oireachtas housing committee yesterday, Mr Murphy said family hubs will be built in Limerick and other areas before Christmas to provide better accommodation for families who are currently living in hotels and B&Bs.

“More work is going to have to be done outside Dublin than was done previously,” he said.

There were lively exchanges between Mr Murphy and Fianna Fáil housing spokesman Barry Cowen, who questioned how figures around housing are being calculated.

Mr Murphy said additional funding will be provided to tackle the housing and homeless crisis in the budget. He said: “€5.3bn is in the capital plan, there will be an increase in that from 2019 on, and that will be in the budget.”

He also hinted at measures he is working on to assist those who do not qualify for social housing but are not earning enough to qualify for a mortgage. “I am conscious that these people would be able to finance or repay a mortgage if they could get better financing terms and — without wanting to fly any kites or be accused of it — we will have measures to announce later on in a couple of weeks.”

Mr Murphy also said that rent pressure zones are working: “If the trend for this year continues, it will be about 3% inflation in Dublin; last year it was 8.5%.”


