Home»Today's Stories

North Kerry is missing out on roads investment

Saturday, December 23, 2017
Anne Lucey

While almost €18 million has been announced for road works in Kerry, a row has broken out as the vast bulk of the money has been allocated for improvement works in south and west Kerry.

The old constituency of Kerry North has been left out, councillors claim.

Issues were raised at the Christmas meeting of Kerry County Council by north Kerry councillors Aoife Thornton (FG) and Jimmy Moloney (FF) who were highly critical of a report by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and said there was no mention of the main artery to and from North Kerry, the N69.

“In the Listowel Municipal District we received €100,000 out of a total of €17.8m for the county. Hence our frustration when meeting reports with the TII are tabled by management and there’s no mention of the N69, which is constantly raised,” Cllr Jimmy Moloney said.

The €100,000 for north Kerry has been allocated for the controversial Listowel bypass. The €40m scheme which will take traffic heading for Limerick and Tralee out of the Listowel Town centre was given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála in November. The Tralee bypass is also to get €100,000.

Michael Healy-Rae, who highlighted the need for road improvements in his campaign for election said he welcomed all roads funding, however, he noted “there has been an awful lack of investment in roads in north Kerry in 30 years”.

The only major project in the last decade in the former constituency — which was merged into a single five-seater — has been the Tralee bypass, the TD said.

In its statement, Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the most significant allocations will go to major tourist routes such as the Ring of Kerry and the main Dingle road.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

RoadsKerry

More in this Section

Cork University Hospital cancels surgeries for two weeks

CF campaigner Orla Tinsley undergoes double lung transplant

US group denies Sipo claims that funding for abortion campaign was political

At least 2,700 to collect Christmas food parcels in Dublin


Breaking Stories

Santa comes early as two lucky Euromillions players scoop €500,000 each

Homeless charity Focus sees 7% rise in people availing of their services

Time has come for Ireland to start increasing spending on aid, says Varadkar

22-year-old man dies in Longford crash

Lifestyle

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Ask Audrey: 'Most houses in Bishopstown are smaller than a Centre of Culture in Clonmel'

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

2017 a fine year for games consoles

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 38
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »