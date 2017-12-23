North Kerry is missing out on roads investment

While almost €18 million has been announced for road works in Kerry, a row has broken out as the vast bulk of the money has been allocated for improvement works in south and west Kerry.

The old constituency of Kerry North has been left out, councillors claim.

Issues were raised at the Christmas meeting of Kerry County Council by north Kerry councillors Aoife Thornton (FG) and Jimmy Moloney (FF) who were highly critical of a report by Transport Infrastructure Ireland and said there was no mention of the main artery to and from North Kerry, the N69.

“In the Listowel Municipal District we received €100,000 out of a total of €17.8m for the county. Hence our frustration when meeting reports with the TII are tabled by management and there’s no mention of the N69, which is constantly raised,” Cllr Jimmy Moloney said.

The €100,000 for north Kerry has been allocated for the controversial Listowel bypass. The €40m scheme which will take traffic heading for Limerick and Tralee out of the Listowel Town centre was given the go-ahead by An Bord Pleanála in November. The Tralee bypass is also to get €100,000.

Michael Healy-Rae, who highlighted the need for road improvements in his campaign for election said he welcomed all roads funding, however, he noted “there has been an awful lack of investment in roads in north Kerry in 30 years”.

The only major project in the last decade in the former constituency — which was merged into a single five-seater — has been the Tralee bypass, the TD said.

In its statement, Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the most significant allocations will go to major tourist routes such as the Ring of Kerry and the main Dingle road.