Home»Today's Stories

Nóirín O’Sullivan may have rung department on day Maurice McCabe was cross-examined

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
By Daniel McConnell
Political Editor

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there “may well have been a call” between former Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan and the Department of Justice on the day Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe was cross-examined by her lawyers.

“There may well have been a phonecall from the commissioner’s office to the department on the day but it is not unusual for the commissioner’s office to contact the Department of Justice and Equality,” said Mr Varadkar.

Labour TD Alan Kelly has been seeking answers for over a week as to what information the Department of Justice had in 2015 when Sgt McCabe was under cross examination by Ms O’Sullivan’s lawyers.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has denied having “any hand, act, or part” in the legal strategy to “attack the motivation and integrity of Sgt McCabe”, the Dáil heard yesterday.

Mr Varadkar said he spoke to the Tánaiste, who is in Dubai, and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan over the ongoing controversy over the failure to address questions from Mr Kelly.

The Taoiseach was responding to questions from Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin.

Mr Varadkar said the Government has not been able to confirm if a call was placed to the department on May 15, 2016, the day Sgt McCabe was cross-examined.

“She confirmed to me that she had no hand, act or part in forming the former commissioner’s legal strategy, nor did she have any prior knowledge of the legal strategy the former commissioner’s team pursued,” said Mr Varadkar. “She found out about it after the fact, but around the time it was in the public domain.”

In response, Mr Martin said: “It has taken quite a long time for us to ascertain that the Tánaiste did not have prior knowledge of the legal strategy.”

Mr Kelly said he was “absolutely not satisfied” with the Taoiseach’s failure to answer his questions.

“The Taoiseach’s response today in the Dáil to my questions regarding the Department of Justice raise even more questions than answers,” he told the Irish Examiner.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Garda

More in this Section

Half of septic tanks fail to meet standards

Policy U-turn as HSE board to be rebuilt

Bertie Ahern ‘infuriated’ at collapse of North talks

Prisoners given €498k in interest-free loans since 2014


Breaking Stories

Damien English: Media reports of homelessness crisis 'damaging to Ireland's international reputation'

Temple Street Children Hospital experiencing overcrowding

Man to appear in court in connection with Tallaght murder

Michael O’Leary tells High Court he was ’surprised and shocked’ by pilots e-mail

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »