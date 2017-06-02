No jail for man who bit off part of friend’s ear

Part of a man’s ear was bitten off when his friend reacted with extreme violence to nothing more than a bit of jeering.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the lack of background to the incident was the most frightening part and he said the culprit would have to take steps to address anger issues.

Conor Hawes was yesterday given a five-year suspended jail sentence.

Detective Garda Richard White testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the accused and the injured party had been drinking together in Cobh. There was some bit of jeering and Hawes reacted by biting off a portion of the injured man’s ear.

The judge noted from a victim impact statement the injured party was a friend of the accused, that they were still the best of friends and he did not want to see Hawes go to jail for the assault.

Hawes, 38, with an address at 34 Summerfields, Cobh, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Peter Galligan on July 2 last year.

Det Garda While said, while the accused did have previous convictions, he was out of trouble for a long time and not coming to the attention of gardaí.

Defence barrister William Bulman suggested the actions of Hawes on the night were out of character. The detective agreed.