Home»Today's Stories

No jail for man who bit off part of friend’s ear

Friday, June 02, 2017
Liam Heylin

Part of a man’s ear was bitten off when his friend reacted with extreme violence to nothing more than a bit of jeering.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the lack of background to the incident was the most frightening part and he said the culprit would have to take steps to address anger issues.

Conor Hawes was yesterday given a five-year suspended jail sentence.

Detective Garda Richard White testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court the accused and the injured party had been drinking together in Cobh. There was some bit of jeering and Hawes reacted by biting off a portion of the injured man’s ear.

The judge noted from a victim impact statement the injured party was a friend of the accused, that they were still the best of friends and he did not want to see Hawes go to jail for the assault.

Hawes, 38, with an address at 34 Summerfields, Cobh, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Peter Galligan on July 2 last year.

Det Garda While said, while the accused did have previous convictions, he was out of trouble for a long time and not coming to the attention of gardaí.

Defence barrister William Bulman suggested the actions of Hawes on the night were out of character. The detective agreed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Nóirín O’Sullivan’s future unsure if Leo Varadkar wins

Katherine Zappone favours exhumation at all baby homes

Michael Noonan promises site levy will stop land ‘hoarders’

Medical consultant claimed wage to child as expense


Breaking Stories

Man charged over supermarket car park shooting

Seven held over Lorraine McCausland rape and murder are released

Gardai probe incident which saw woman jump from moving car near Portlaoise prison

Siptu: Security staff to receive pay increases and guaranteed minimum working hours

Lifestyle

This mum of seven knows how to throw an amazing party for her kids

How these people turned online connections into face-to-face friendships

Why Corkonians are sharing their homes with tourists using Airbnb

Gallery: Cool edits for a hot summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

    • 15
    • 31
    • 33
    • 34
    • 36
    • 43
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 