No jail for embezzling €15k from Starbucks

A trainee manager at Starbucks pleaded guilty to embezzling €15,000 in the course of his work at the outlet at Douglas, Cork, in 2015.

Glen Murphy, aged 23, of 181 Deerpark, Cork, has since paid back all the money he stole from Starbucks, said his solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher at Cork District Court yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “Embezzlement — stealing from your employer — is a very serious crime. It is slightly unusual in this case that he has no previous convictions and he has paid back all of the money taken. In those circumstances, he will avoid a custodial sentence.”

Judge Kelleher imposed a four-month suspended sentence on the defendant.

Inspector John Deasy yesterday said Murphy was a trainee manager at Starbucks. He began misappropriating pouches containing cash from his employer.

The defendant spent money from this source and would replace it later with subsequent earnings.

“In April 2016, he was unable to replace stolen money and then began stealing the contents of lodgement pouches without making any replacement efforts,” Insp Deasy said.

“During the months to December 2016, he stole 10 lodgement pouches containing €15,000.”

The amounts taken varied but each was approximately €1,500.

Mr Kelleher said the accused moved in with his girlfriend around that time.

“He did not want to let the side down and he pretended he could afford this but he could not,” said Mr Kelleher. “It began by borrowing from Peter to pay Paul. But Paul was not being paid back in the latter days. Things got out of control. He comes from a good background and is a very good worker. He has managed to pay back all of this money.”