No jail for breaking man’s nose after bar dispute

One word followed another at a pub in Cork City until a man punched the other in the face, breaking his nose.

Kevin Lawlor, aged 21, pleaded guilty yesterday at Cork District Court to a charge of assault causing harm to Michael Noonan, aged 29, on December 27, 2015, at the Grafton Bar, Oliver Plunkett St.

Lawlor brought €1,000 compensation to court for the victim.

Inspector Gary McPolin described the background to the incident. He said the injured party was out socialising with his girlfriend and other friends.

He said words were exchanged between Mr Noonan and the defendant in the toilet of the Grafton Bar. The defendant later became aggressive back in the main premises.

Lawlor approached Mr Noonan and punched him in the face, breaking his nose.

Mr Noonan was laid up for a while and had to avoid sports for two months as a result of the injury.

Emmet Boyle, solicitor, said Lawlor had not come to the attention of gardaí since this assault and had accepted responsibility for it as soon as he was questioned about it.

“Unfortunately, there were words between he and the injured party. That does not give him the right to lay a finger on the injured party. He has not seen the injured party since so he has not had the opportunity to apologise to him,” said Mr Boyle.

The solicitor said the €1,000 was hard to gather for Lawlor because he was limited to social welfare and had saved up to put the money together.

Mr Boyle emphasised the fact that it was a one-hit incident and not one where there had been any forethought or planning.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin said Lawlor could do 100 hours of community service instead of three months in prison. She told him he should not be drinking if he could not handle it.