No details on how breath test data was inputted into the Pulse IT system

Gardaí say they cannot give details as to how breath test data was inputted into the Pulse IT system, with a legal firm also stating it is unknown what level of oversight was in place higher up the chain.

A representative of the high-profile law firm, who did not wish to be named, said its understanding is that individual gardaí were responsible for the inputting of data from the devices into Pulse, but that solicitors were not privy to what happened to the data afterwards.

Speaking yesterday on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme, Professor Denis Cusack, director of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, said the breath testing devices were specific to stations and that there were 1,200 in operation across 108 stations.

The devices can be used “limitless” times, but each test requires a different mouthpiece to be attached — and it was the build-up of unused mouthpieces which first signalled a potential problem to the bureau back in 2014.

The bureau checks every device every six months and the figures as to the number of tests conducted since the last check.

The devices recorded the number of tests conducted but the data did not automatically upload into the Garda Pulse system. Regarding other aspects of the procedure for the uploading of that data, Prof Cusack said: “It’s a Garda operational matter.”

That was a similar refrain from An Garda Síochána, with no information as to how the process operated in recent years regarding the uploading of data from the devices into the Garda computer system, whether that information needed to be signed-off by superior officers, and whether or not a record of that process was made.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Assistant Commissioner [Michael] O’Sullivan has been appointed to investigate all elements surrounding these issues. As this is an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to discuss any matters pertaining to this investigation at this time.”

However, gardaí have already outlined ways in which the system has changed over the past year to faithfully record data on breath tests. This culminated in a revised HQ directive being issued on November 2 last in relation to procedures to be followed regarding the recording of MAT checkpoint data on Pulse, and the IT upgrade to the Pulse System on December 4 which created a number of new data fields and enhanced data collection.

Prof Cusack also said that in future, the process should be made easier due to the acquiring of newer devices that will allow for the recording of location and extra features such as direct downloading and documenting of data.