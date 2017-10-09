‘No better redundancy offers’ at RTÉ

RTÉ staff holding out for better voluntary redundancy packages have been warned to take or leave the current deal on the table because there will be no better offers.

In an email to staff, Eimear Cusack, RTÉ director of HR, said staff had been asking about the possibility of future schemes.

“A number of you [staff] have asked whether any future schemes will offer improved terms; I can confirm that they will not.

“As you know, both the Voluntary Exit and Early Retirement Programmes close Tuesday.

“You’ll also know that the schemes form an essential part of RTÉ’s restructuring plans as we transition to a smaller, leaner and more efficient organisation.

“We remain available to you [staff] should you require any further information.”

The schemes are aimed at cutting up to 300 jobs and will cost RTÉ as least €25m.

Staff from all departments within RTÉ are being targeted in the latest round of cutbacks with those over 55 and primarily permanent employees across operations divisions being seen as the most likely to take up the schemes.

Those who have been employed by RTÉ for more than 10 years are being offered four weeks of pay per year of service along with two weeks pay of statutory redundancy capped at two years of salary.

Staff who have worked up to 10 years at the Montrose campus will fair less well, in so far as, they are being offered two weeks of pay per year served along with statutory entitlement.

The exit and early retirement schemes have come about due to the ongoing haemorrhaging of finances along with the €20m losses last year.

Nine acres of land around the Montrose Campus were also sold off in July for €107.5m.

Meanwhile, the €1.5m purpose built creche, opened eight years ago, on the west side of the campus is to be demolished once a new facility is opened later this month.

The new facility, which will accommodate up to 80 children, is in the final stages and is to be located in and at the back of Montrose House — a protected structure.

Work on the new access route into the campus from the Stillorgan Dual Carriageway is also to start once the children have been relocated.

Trees have already been knocked to accommodate the new entrance.