Home»Today's Stories

No bail in case of assault causing loss of finger

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Liam Heylin

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man facing a serious assault charge arising out of the investigation of a young man having a finger cut off.

Alan McCarthy, aged 27, of Spring Lane halting site, Blackpool, Cork, was arrested by Garda Graham Desmond and brought before Cork District Court.

McCarthy was charged under the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act on a charge of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to another young man.

The charge states that he caused serious harm to Patrick McCarthy at Spring Lane halting site on September 26, 2016.

READ NEXT Judge praises HSE’s involvement in €740k settlement over boy’s birth

Diarmuid Kelleher, defending, applied for bail on behalf of Alan McCarthy. Garda Desmond objected and said one of the grounds for objecting was the seriousness of the alleged offence.

It was alleged that Alan McCarthy struck the other man with a machete. It was alleged that he attempted to strike Patrick McCarthy in the head with the machete and that Patrick McCarthy defended himself by raising his right and that his right index finger was severed during this and that he was also stabbed in the shoulder.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the complainant and the defendant are cousins.

During the bail application, Mr Kelleher indicated that the application for bail was withdrawn.

The judge remanded the accused in custody for one week on the application of Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan. The inspector said directions in the case were sought from the DPP.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS courts, garda, assault, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Artist admits to child sex offence

Saudi Arabian Embassy to pay for nunchuk attack on student

Judge praises HSE’s involvement in €740k settlement over boy’s birth

Video: Coroner calls for ban chip pan sales following house fire

More in this Section

Artist admits to child sex offence

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Gardaí are hunting for armed raider who held up post office

Saudi Arabian Embassy to pay for nunchuk attack on student


Breaking Stories

Calls for driverless cars to be introduced in Ireland to help rural pubs

Irish winner scoops €88,587,275 EuroMillions Jackpot

Two men arrested in connection with shooting of PSNI officer released unconditionally

Labour Court refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann pay dispute

Lifestyle

€700,000 spent in bid to wipe out invasive rhododendron in Killarney

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 