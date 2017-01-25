No bail in case of assault causing loss of finger

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to a man facing a serious assault charge arising out of the investigation of a young man having a finger cut off.

Alan McCarthy, aged 27, of Spring Lane halting site, Blackpool, Cork, was arrested by Garda Graham Desmond and brought before Cork District Court.

McCarthy was charged under the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act on a charge of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to another young man.

The charge states that he caused serious harm to Patrick McCarthy at Spring Lane halting site on September 26, 2016.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defending, applied for bail on behalf of Alan McCarthy. Garda Desmond objected and said one of the grounds for objecting was the seriousness of the alleged offence.

It was alleged that Alan McCarthy struck the other man with a machete. It was alleged that he attempted to strike Patrick McCarthy in the head with the machete and that Patrick McCarthy defended himself by raising his right and that his right index finger was severed during this and that he was also stabbed in the shoulder.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told the complainant and the defendant are cousins.

During the bail application, Mr Kelleher indicated that the application for bail was withdrawn.

The judge remanded the accused in custody for one week on the application of Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan. The inspector said directions in the case were sought from the DPP.