New Zealand minister backs Ireland’s bid to host Rugby World Cup

Ireland’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023 received a significant boost yesterday from the man who headed New Zealand’s hosting of the tournament.

Murray McCully was New Zealand’s specially designated minister for the Rugby World Cup before it took place in 2011.

Now the country’s foreign affairs minister, he is on a visit to Ireland and is enthusiastically supporting Ireland’s bid to host the tournament.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan, Mr McCully said Ireland has the support of the New Zealand government — and he will encourage rugby chiefs to back Ireland’s bid.

“I’ll report faithfully the glowing credentials that have been outlined to me by my friend today and I will do my best to ensure that they are fully recognised by the New Zealand union in making its decision,” he said.

“I have made my position clear: I think this would be a terrific place to host the Rugby World Cup.”

Mr McCully said he and Mr Flanagan see many opportunities to expand the links between Ireland and New Zealand, especially in the sphere of rugby.

He said that in New Zealand, they had a designated minister to oversee the hosting of the World Cup and recommended the Irish Government do likewise.

“A few years ago, in New Zealand, we had to have a designated minister to look after it. There is a special significance the World Cup gains from taking place in a smaller country where there is a true passion for rugby,” he said.

“There is an element of heritage which is achievable on such occasions. I am delighted to hear of your bid.”

Sports Minister Shane Ross is spearheading the Irish bid at ministerial level.

As part of the bidding process, World Rugby requires governments of bidding countries to guarantee the payment of the tournament fee of £120m (€138m).

In the event the all-island bid is successful, governments would split payment of this fee in a manner that reflects the relative benefits of hosting the Rugby World Cup. This is in the context of an estimated all-island positive economic impact of €800m, based on spending by about 450,000 overseas visitors, which would also lead to significant tax revenues for the exchequer.