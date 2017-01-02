New Year delight as Limerick mum delivers son on kitchen floor

Limerick mother Aine Laffan cooked up a New Year’s Day storm in her kitchen as she delivered her son Odhran on the kitchen floor.

Aine, 34, from Lisnagry, had wanted a home birth, but didn’t expect it so soon —little Odhran arrived three weeks ahead of his due date, weighing an even seven pounds, and looking for his breakfast.

“I’m feeling great, tired, but great. I’ll never forget it; I had him in the kitchen, on the floor. We’ll never be able to look at the spot on the floor in the same way,” she laughed.

Proud dad Denis Kelly made a late-night dash from his family home in Roscommon to be with Aine, and as it turned out, he was in plenty of time to “catch” his son who arrived at 4.42am.

“I got down around 12.30am, and Aine woke me at 3.40am. I caught [Odhran] as he came out, and the ambulance arrived ten minutes later,” Mr Kelly said.

“I’m very excited. He was three weeks early, so we never expected it to happen when it did. We’re very lucky everything went ok. We had wanted a home birth, but we didn’t think it would happen like it did. He still came at our home,” he said.

Beaming mum Aine added: “We had a few complications, as he was in a breech position, but in the end, everything went ok; It was a lovely experience.”

After the early-morning kitchen delivery, the couple’s two-and-a-half-year-old son, Fionn, joined his parents and Aine’s mother, Martha, to catch his first glimpse of his younger brother. Aine and Odhran were then whisked by ambulance to University Maternity Hospital, Limerick, for observation.

Paying tribute to the nursing staff, Mr Kelly said: “The midwife here was great and made everything really relaxed and comfortable for us. The nurses let us take all the time we needed with Odhran after the ambulance brought us in.”

Meanwhile, Declan and Gloria O’Grady, from Patrickswell, were celebrating the arrival of their first child, Lily Mary Eileen, who was born at the Limerick maternity hospital, at one minute past midnight, weighing 7lb 4oz/3.3kg.

Gloria O’Grady, Patrickswell, Limerick, holds her new baby girl Lily, who weighed in at 7lb 4oz/3.3kg, at University Maternity Hospital Limerick. Picture: Liam Burke Press 22

“She was due on January 3, but it was a fine delivery; it lasted six and a half hours, from 5.30pm to 12.01am,” said delighted mum Gloria.

“I’m very happy and very tired. It’s great, and hopefully, it’s the first of many,” she added. Delighted dad Declan joked: “I’ve already ordered her the Patrickswell GAA jersey — the order is on hold, as I was waiting for her size.”

Another New Years Day newborn, Samuel Wojciech Golral, was being showered with love by his thrilled parents also in the Limerick baby hospital. Weighing a little over three pounds, and arriving nine days before his due date, tiny Samuel was catching up on some sleep in his mother Katarzyna’s arms after his “very quick” arrival at 2.25am.

Meanwhile, a boy just pipped his twin brother to become the first baby born in Ireland this year. He was born at one second past midnight at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin, with his brother following six minutes later. The newborns weighed 2.8kg (6lb 3oz) and 2.68kg (5lb 14oz) and the mother was reported to be in good health, as were her new family. While happy to announce her new brood, the mother did not want to be identified.

However, Rose Waldron, mother of the New Year’s baby born in the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, wanted to let everyone know her good news.

Rose and Ben Waldron, Kilcock, Co Kildare, with their 7lb 12oz/3.2kg baby born in the Coombeat 7.45am. Picture: Eamonn Farrell

“We are thrilled to start off the New Year by welcoming our beautiful baby boy to our family,” said Rose, whose son arrived at 7.45am yesterday and weighed 3.2kg. (7lb 12oz).

The yet-to-be-named newborn is the second child of Rose and Ben Waldron of Kilcock, Co Kildare.

“Myself and my husband can’t thank the staff at the Coombe enough for the wonderful care that they have given us and our new bundle of joy,” said Rose.

Assistant director of midwifery and nursing at the Coombe, Frances Richardson, said: “It is always a delight to welcome our mums, families and their new babies to the Coombe.

“I want to say a special thank you to all the team here at the Coombe for their dedication and hard work over the festive season and throughout the year.”

At Cork University Maternity Hospital, Alison Magee and Michael John Dorgan, from Castlelyons, Co Cork, were cuddling their New Year’s Day baby, Andy, who was born at 1.05am weighing 3.7kg (8lb 4oz).

Alison Magee and Michael John Dorgan, Castlelyons, Co Cork, with baby Andy Dorgan, who was born at 1.05am weighing 8lb 4oz/3.7kg at CUMH. Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Just a little over two hours later, Marie Marginean, from Bandon, Co Cork, was delighted when her baby son, Kevin, arrived into the world. He was born at 3.13am and weighed 3.67kg (8lb 1oz).

At University Hospital Kerry, Thadi Healy arrived into the world at 2.10am yesterday weighing 3.54kg (7lb 13oz) and later on all of his family posed happily together for a photograph.

There was proud mum Laura Healy and dad, Tommy Healy from Listellick, Tralee, Co Kerry and Thadi’s sisters, Ide, aged three and Cait, aged four.

Laura Healy and Tommy Healy from Listellick, Tralee, were delighted to introduce 7lb 13oz/3.54kg Thadi to his big sisters Ide, aged 3, and Cait, 4, at University Hospital Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh

The National Maternity Hospital in Dublin welcomed two New Year babies born seconds after midnight.

A little girl called Molly arrived at just 19 seconds past midnight. The second child of Judy and John Turley from Palmerstown, Dublin, she weighed 4.3kg (9lb 7oz).

At just 50 seconds past midnight, baby Arlo was born to a delighted Stacy Kenny and her partner, Elton Rooney from Clonsilla, Dublin. Arlo, who weighed 3.8kg (8lb 6oz), has an older brother Axel who is three and a half years old.