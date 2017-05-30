Home»Today's Stories

‘New pay deal likely to be spread over three years’

Tuesday, May 30, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

A new pay deal is likely to be spread over three years because fiscal constraints means it will take longer to restore the cuts imposed on public sector workers under the Government’s emergency financial measures.

That is according to Impact in its daily blog to members, which also advises no offer has yet been made in the talks tasked with devising a successor to the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

Recruitment and retention issues were among those on the agenda yesterday “against a backdrop of some openly seeking special deals (ie more money),” Impact said. “We counted at least 20 grades or professions where unions said there were pressing recruitment and/or retention issues, including certain Impact grades in health, local government and the civil service. If they all got up-front money as a solution, we’d soon be in fiscal outer-space — with nothing left for the bulk of public servants seeking pay recovery.”

Impact pointed out that the Public Service Pay Commission said the talks might establish a process for assessing the merits “of the many claims in this area”.

“That is certainly worth exploring further, while keeping the focus on the shared union priorities of unwinding FEMPI as quickly as possible and protecting the value of our pensions,” it said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Lansdowne Road Agreement, impact, pay talks, public sector, Public Service Pay Commission

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Public sector wages rise faster than private sector

Pensions on table during public pay discussions

Outsourcing could become a stumbling block in public sector pay talks

Different hopes for talks on public pay deal

More in this Section

Child protection failings: Fears for safety of children in their homes

Whistleblower prison officer faces dismissal

CIT bosses in a flap after spate of crow attacks

Michael Noonan reflects on political legacy


Breaking Stories

Inheritance laws changes could allow parents cut children out of wills

Teachers to protest pay at rally outside Leinster House

Bank of Ireland fined over €3m for breaches of money laundering and terrorist financing legislation

Lifestyle

MAKING CENTS: Solicitors’ fees add to the cost for house hunters

What you need to know when choosing a nursing home

Runner of the week: Pádraigín Riggs

5 things to do this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 27, 2017

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 